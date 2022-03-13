Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch confirmed that he realised the full force of the Elland Road “magic” after the 2-1 win over Norwich.

The Whites should have had a comfortable afternoon as they looked to end their run of eight Premier League games without a win. Indeed, after Rodrigo’s opener, it looked like Leeds would cruise to a crucial win on Sunday.

However, as the chances came and went for Leeds, the nerves grew inside Elland Road.

The hosts initially survived a Norwich penalty decision, which VAR chief Mike Dean helped overturn. However, Kenny McLean made it 1-1 to sink Leeds spirits.

Still, the home side had the last laugh when substitute Joe Gelhardt netted a dramatic winner. Elland Road subsequently went wild before an outpouring of emotion at full time.

Marsch, who claimed his first win after the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa, told BBC Sport: “Obviously there’s a lot of emotions in the game. I’d heard a lot about the magic of Elland Road and we felt that today. The crowd were fantastic and the performance brought them into the game.

“We played well and deserved it today. Some of our chances in the first half, we could have finished the game off earlier. We have to fight for everything. It will make us stronger and we will keep pushing.

“It was very frantic. The goal against us is avoidable. Most of the work we’re doing is about video analysis and going through walkthroughs.

Kalvin Phillips may be interested in move away from Leeds this summer Kalvin Phillips may leave Leeds United this summer with Aston Villa and West Ham expressing interest in England international

“We need more time together but this was a step in the right direction. On another day I think we’re going to win this game more completely.

“Both teams invested everything they had because they knew how important the points were. It makes this league different to any other. I’m trying to enjoy the process but also push my team to get better.”

In fact, Marsch claimed that his blueprint for getting Leeds results and keeping them in the Premier League is slowly coming together.

“I take it was a strong performance and we showed more what we want the game to look like,” he said.

“It will take more time still. We still have lots of work to do. I want to be positive with the lads and keep feeding them with the right information but we need to stick together and keep fighting until the end.”

Marsch eases Leeds, Bamford concern

Patrick Bamford was making his second appearance – and first start – after his recent return from injury.

And while he only lasted 45 minutes, Marsch eased any concern over an injury.

“Patrick Bamford’s fine,” the manager said. “It’s just the pace of the game was so frenetic I didn’t feel he could go more.

“I think he delivered a really good first half performance for us.”

Leeds return to action on Friday when facing Wolves away from home. Their latest result moved them four points above the relegation zone, but Everton in 17th still have three games in hand.