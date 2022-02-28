Leeds chiefs have major Jesse Marsch fear, as inside story reveals players ‘could not cope’ with Bielsa

Leeds United chiefs reportedly have concerns that incoming manager Jesse Marsch will step into a drained dressing room following the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa wrote himself into Elland Road folklore with his journey at Leeds since 2018. While he came close to promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, he achieved that feat in 2020.

In fact, Leeds topped the Championship in 2019/20 and made a fast start to life in the Premier League. They ended up finishing ninth in their first season back in the top flight. In doing so, they racked up one of the highest points totals for a newly-promoted side.

However, the tide has turned significantly this term and Bielsa paid the price with his sacking on Sunday. The Whites have lost all of their last four league matches, scoring just two goals and conceding 17.

They therefore sit only two points above the relegation zone, with two teams below them in Everton and Burnley having played fewer games.

As a result, former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch will step in to try and steer Leeds away from relegation.

According to the Daily Mirror, though, Whites bosses feel concerned at what the American will walk into. Indeed, the newspaper has claimed to reveal the inside details of Bielsa’s sacking.

Bielsa’s full-on training sessions had reportedly left the Leeds players ‘too tired to compete in games’.

Furthermore, Leeds stars became ‘tired’ of Bielsa’s approach and could ‘no longer cope’ with the demands.

Many observers had called for the Argentine to drop his man-to-man marking system and try to stop the rot with different tactics.

However, Bielsa stuck to his guns and Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani felt he was leading Leeds to relegation.

Marsch, meanwhile, has built up his managerial experience in the Red Bull stable. He left RB Leipzig in December after previously working at RB Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

Jesse Marsch faces big Leeds task

Leeds are now facing an uphill battle to turn the tide and move back up the table.

Their last Premier League victory came seven games ago against West Ham, the Whites winning 3-2 at the London Stadium.

Up next, they play Leicester at the King Power Stadium and then Aston Villa at Elland Road.

There is then a crunch clash with fellow relegation battlers Norwich, again in West Yorkshire.

Marsch will have to hit the ground running if he is to get Leeds going in the right direction again.