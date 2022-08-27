Leeds United have allowed Ian Poveda to join Blackpool, with the winger joining the Tangerines on a season’s loan deal.

Poveda moved to Elland Road in January 2020, his arrival strengthening Leeds as they pushed to promotion from the Premier League. His free transfer from Manchester City initially looked like an astute signing. Signing a four-and-a-half-year deal, Leeds gave Poveda the treasured No 7 shirt.

Indeed, then boss Marcelo Bielsa called upon the winger four times during that run-in towards promotion. He then went on to feature 14 times in the Premier League, his best display coming off the bench to wrestle a point against Manchester City at Elland Road.

However, Poveda though soon lost his way and reports of a falling out with Bielsa did little to further his chances.

As such, it was no surprise to see Poveda join Blackburn on a season-long loan deal last summer.

The move to Ewood Park initially looked a shrewd one. He played a part in three goals during his first 10 outings, only to be struck down by a nasty fractured ankle injury.

However, he remains a long way down Jesse Marsch’s pecking order and the move to Bloomfield Road has now been finalised, the Whites have confirmed.

Leeds have the right to recall Poveda in January, if they feel the loan is not going as planned.

Indeed, Ian Poveda is one of three players Leeds are willing to let go before Thursday’s deadline with Mateusz Bogusz and Alfie McCalmont also likely to leave.

The Whites have also allowed Jack Jenkins to leave for League Two Salford.

Leeds unwilling to entertain bids for Jack Harrison

Leeds have plenty of winger options with Poveda a long way down their pecking order. Indeed, Marsch has Dan James, Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra also on their books.

Harrison has started the season in fantastic form, scoring once and assisting three goals in just three matches so far. His fantastic form has rekindled talk that he could earn an England call-up, with the World Cup now just three months away.

And that form has vindicated Newcastle’s summer interest in the winger, with the Magpies seeing two offers turned down.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani has publicly stated that the club has no desire to cash in on the 25-year-old.

Now, according to Sky Sports journalist, Lyall Thomas, Leeds “value him even higher than £60m”.

That fee will, almost certainly, dissuade Newcastle from making a fresh move for the winger.

And former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson insists Leeds are well within their right to demand such a high fee.

“If Leeds are in a position where they don’t have to sell, they can ask for whatever they want,” he told MOT Leeds News.

“Look at Marc Cucurella and Brighton and what Chelsea paid for him – it was a bigger transfer fee than what Manchester City paid for Erling Haaland.

“Chelsea paid more for a left-back than City did for a striker.”

No more high-profile exits at Leeds

Robinson continued: “It all depends on who’s coming into the market and who’s doing the bidding.

“When you’re dealing with the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea, you know the clubs are well off so you make sure you get the highest price.

“Leeds don’t have to sell Jack Harrison so they need to make it difficult and get the highest price they can. But also they need to do it in a way where they get the manager money in time to use it before the window closes.”

As a result, Leeds are highly unlikely to cash in on Harrison before the window closes.

Indeed, having sold Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips earlier this summer, Leeds have no desire to further weaken their squad.

The Whites, however, could strengthen their hand before the window shuts with deals for two strikers progressing.