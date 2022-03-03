New Leeds manager Jesse Marsch revealed why Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick is one of his two major influences, and confirmed a triple injury boost.

The American has been drafted in to replace Marcelo Bielsa with avoiding relegation his immediate priority. The Whites currently sit two points above the drop zone in 16th, though Everton and Burnley in 17th and 18th both have games in hand.

Opinion has already differed on how Marsch will fit a Premier League side. Shaun Wright-Phillips – who played under Marsch in New York – reckons the American will be a revelation.

However, one view from Germany presented a bleak picture when former Bayern Munich midfielder Stefan Effenberg claimed Marsch had his last club sliding towards disaster.

Regardless, Marsch’s true judgement will depend on how Leeds perform over their remaining 12 matches this season.

Marsch spoke to the English press for the first time since being appointed today. A wide variety of topics were covered, including who influenced his footballing career.

Marsch reveals Rangnick influence

In his reply, Marsch named his father as well as Red Devils boss Rangnick – who greeted the new appointment by sending a good luck note. The two managers are familiar through their shared time in the Red Bull system.

“My father’s balance between hard work and enjoying life is the best I have seen,” said Marsch (via Leeds Live).

“He worked in a tractor factory for 32 years. He was also an incredible hard worker. Built houses.

“Parents got married very young because of me. They fought for everything in life to achieve and succeed. My work-life balance has always been pretty good.

“Rangnick introduced complex football tactics and ideas to me in a way that ignited my passion for being a top manager.

“Thankful we are not playing them down the stretch. He sent me a note and that was great. A good luck note.”

Bamford, Phillips, Cooper close to returning

Marsch was also asked about the state of his squad, specifically with regards to any returning injured players.

Injuries have ravaged the Whites this season, with the absences of Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford in particular hitting hard.

Marsch ruled the pair – as well as centre-back Liam Cooper – out of the trip to Leicester on Saturday. However, his assessment suggested all three are closing in on a return.

“Medical team introduced a myriad of injury situations here,” added Marsch.

“Guys have been playing with injuries and fighting injuries and then picked up more problems. I need to help guys recover as quickly as possible without overloading them to stop them being in further danger. Long-term vision for what that means.

“Twelve games. We need points, but we need to get stronger as we move along and not weaker. Bamford in training today. Kalvin and Liam on the pitch and working. Closer and closer. Not ready for Saturday.

“A bunch of guys who have missed training this week which needs a decision.”

