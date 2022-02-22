Jesse Marsch speaks out about Leeds reports of Marcelo Bielsa’s successor

Jesse Marsch has responded to reports linking him as Leeds United’s planned successor to manager Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites will be in the market for a new boss this summer should Bielsa walk away upon his contract expiry. He looks set to do so, with multiple suggestions emerging that he feels he has taken the Yorkshire club as far as he can.

While his decision seemingly won’t be made until the end of the season, Leeds are preparing for his departure, as they should.

It was claimed last week that former New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig head coach Marsch was their number one replacement choice.

The 48-year-old American is viewed as the strongest candidate available.

And he wouldn’t cost a penny because he’s been out of work since Leizpig sacked him just four months into his reign last December.

Marsch was axed with Leipzig 11th in the Bundesliga table, having won five games from 14.

He appeared on CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage on Wednesday evening, and was asked if he was joining Leeds by pundit Jamie Carragher.

“You’ve been reading the newspapers and Twitter too much,” Marsh replied (via Metro).

“Listen, I’m enjoying being unemployed, let’s just say that. I’m enjoying a little bit of free time now.”

The response was a coy one and not much can be taken from it. There is of course months left until Marsch would be appointed.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberán and, according to UOL, Portuguese manager Abel Ferreira are all other contenders.

Leeds focus on season end

Meanwhile, Leeds director of football Victor Orta insists those in power at Elland Road remain calm and there remains a confidence they won’t be relegated from the Premier League.

The Whites go into Wednesday night’s match against title challengers Liverpool at Anfield in a poor run of form.

Indeed, they have just one win in their last six matches – away at West Ham – to show for their efforts. And a defeat on Merseyside would be making it four losses in their last five games were they to be beaten.

That said, Orta insists Leeds are not yet panicking about the drop…

