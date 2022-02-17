Leeds United’s top boss target to succeed Marcelo Bielsa revealed by reliable source

Leeds United have made American coach Jesse Marsch their number one choice to take over from Marcelo Bielsa this summer, claims a report.

Bielsa will be 67 this summer. And there have been suggestions that the Argentine will call time on his Elland Road career at the end of the season. He took the West Yorkshire club into the Premier League after languishing in the Championship since 2004.

Bielsa’s all-action style helped Leeds finish ninth on their return to the top flight. He has also engrained a fearless style which has earned rave reviews

As a coach though he only signs one-year extensions with the club. So each summer he is theoretically on course to become a free agent.

He has always penned fresh terms in the end. But according to the Athletic’s Phil Hay, that scenario may have happened for the last time.

Writing in a Q&A for the Athletic in December, Hay revealed his “hunch” is that Bielsa will walk away when the season concludes.

Bielsa himself has also hinted that his decision to extend his contract last summer may not have been the right one.

He said: “I focus on the performance of the team. And the weaknesses that we have shown were precisely the ones I had worked on to ­elevate us from last season.

“So when I made the ­decision to work here for one more year, it was because I had the conviction that the team could be better.

“That depended on some decisions and developments. I wanted the developments to help the team to grow – but I haven’t achieved it.

“The situations we have had to go through, I wasn’t able to resolve them as I thought I would.”

If Bielsa does step away then the Daily Telegraph reports Marsch, 48, is the man Victor Orta wants to replace him.

“Marsch’s candidacy is regarded as the strongest of those available,” after building his reputation in MLS and at Red Bull Salzburg.

He only lasted four months though at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig this season.

Marsch available for free

Marsch was axed with Leipzig 11th in the Bundesliga table, having won five games from 14. Just days after his sacking though in December Leipzig beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Champions League.

Marsch remains out of work and so would be available immediately and also for free.

The Wisconsin-born coach is widely regarded to be a forward-thinking, inventive coach, who was popular at his previous clubs.

Athletic Club Bilbao are also understood to be interested in Marsch, should they decide to make a managerial change.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde, Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberán and, according to UOL, Portuguese manager Abel Ferreira are all contenders.

However, the report places Marsch at the head of Orta and Andrea Radizaani’s thinking.

