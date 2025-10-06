He may have been on the losing side against former club, Tottenham, on Saturday, but in Joe Rodon, Leeds United have a player perfectly equipped to thrive in the Premier League and proving exactly why Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany identified the star as a player of interest.

Rodon made the permanent move to Elland Road in summer 2024, determined to see through the job of securing Leeds United‘s return to the Premier League after a desperately unfortunate two-fold near miss in the 2023/24 campaign. After being used sparingly at Tottenham, the 27-year-old defender found a home in West Yorkshire, having racked up 98 appearances across his first two seasons under Daniel Farke.

Having shone on Leeds’ way back to the promised land last season, Rodon has taken his game on to another level this season and has been a model of consistency in the heart of defence. While the Whites have collected a satisfactory return of eight points from their opening seven games, Rodon has adjusted well to the step up in quality, showing warrior-like spirit and more than up to backing up his determination with his very obvious qualities.

Costing £10m to make the move from Spurs permanent just 16 months ago, it’s fair to say Leeds now have a player on their hands worth at least three times that amount on the modern market – not that the Whites have any desire to sell!

Now on international duty and preparing to face arguably the world’s most in-form striker right now in Harry Kane in Thursday’s high-profile friendly clash with England, one man who will be keeping a close watch on the game is Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany.

That’s after Wales coach Craig Bellamy revealed Rodon has a huge admirer in the Belgian, who tried on more than one occasion to lure him to Turf Moor while Burnley boss.

“He’s a very, very good footballer. I know I’ve spoken about him on a number of occasions – no surprise. He has all the attributes that belong in the Premier League,” Bellamy purred.

“I’ve been a big fan of him for a number of years. I do follow Welsh players, and I’ve always had a huge soft spot for Welsh players, so I’ve really watched their progress.

“He’s a player I’ve had my eye on. When we [myself and Vincent Kompany] were at Burnley, we wanted to bring him in. We obviously felt, and I’ve always felt, he was a player ready-made for that high level. What we’re seeing now is that player.”

What else is being said about Joe Rodon?

Rodon has been an ever-present for Leeds in the Premier League so far this season, racking up a maximum 630 minutes and even scoring his first goal at Premier League level in a recent 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

But for the width of the post, he could have scored his second in the very next game, only to see his header from the angle cannoning back out off the post.

But if he keeps getting into those positions, more goals will surely come and it remains something of a mystery why he’s only managed two so far in his Leeds career.

It’s his work, though, at the other end of the pitch that has really drawn admirers, with Farke now revealing Leeds are seeing a player in his peak and reaching ‘football maturity’.

“It is more difficult to play at Tottenham as a relatively young centre-back,” Farke said of the 54-times capped Wales star’s failure to make it at Spurs when arriving from Swansea in the days of Jose Mourinho.

“He has matured now and grown as a player. I think he is a way better player than he was a few years ago and I think he has proven in the first few games that he can play at this level. So far so good.”

A player in the old-school mould of centre-halves, Rodon was branded a warrior during an interview with BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope earlier this year.

In the piece, the 27-year-old revealed how he likes to show himself up the battle.

“I’ve had more head knocks than I’d like,” he said.

“I try not to, to be honest. It does hurt. But if it happens, it happens. I guess that’s part of the game: I’m just used to it now.”

Rodon’s towering headers at both ends of the pitch have endeared him to the Leeds faithful and he is now taking on a leadership role at the club.

“I’m normally quite loud on the pitch anyway, just in communicating with the team in order to try and help – to make other people’s jobs easier,” he added.

“The boss can get on to me about this, to always be positive,” he said.

“I’m a really competitive person. So I think frustration and emotion creeps into that. I think it’s the same for a lot of players, but yeah, I’m just really, really competitive. I’m a competitive problem.

“I don’t mean that in a negative way. It’s more of a kind of a pick-me-up to work harder and do more.”

Leeds can expect to see more of that as the season unfolds, and the club will hope Rodon continues to improve and play a leading role in their quest to establish themselves back in the top flight.

Next up, though, Kane and England….

