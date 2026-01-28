Joel Piroe is showing no desire to leave Elland Road, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the Dutch striker has already rebuffed approaches from two Championship clubs despite Leeds United making it clear he is available this month – and how his decision will affect the Whites’ pursuit of Jorgen Strand Larsen has also come to light.

Piroe joined Leeds in an initial £12m move from Swansea in August 2023, with the fee topped up by a further £2m as part of a bonus clause when the Whites sealed promotion to the Premier League back in May.

Having scored a solid 33 goals across his two seasons in the Championship, the 26-year-old more than proved himself a top star in the second tier. And while he started this season very much in Daniel Farke’s plans, he has not started a Premier League game since August, having fallen behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha in the pecking order.

That has increased speculation that Piroe could look to leave Elland Road in the winter window in an effort to kickstart his career and with sources underlining Leeds’ willingness to negotiate his exit if the right fee came along.

However, we’re told Piroe has shunned moves from both Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough, who each held talks over a potential deal as they look to bolster their promotion pushes.

Leeds have informed interested parties that the Piroe, who has agreed to change his international allegiance to Suriname, can go, but Piroe himself is understood to be reluctant to drop down the pecking order elsewhere and is not pushing for an exit.

Leeds United will respect that decision and will not force him out.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Leeds transfers: Piroe verdict won’t affect Strand Larsen push

Crucially, Piroe’s stance is not expected to derail Leeds’ plans to bring in another striker.

The club remain active in the market and continue to pursue attacking reinforcements, including long‑standing target Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Sources close to the situation insist Leeds will press ahead regardless of whether Piroe stays or goes.

What remains unclear is whether Piroe’s position will shift should Leeds land Strand Larsen or another frontman. A new arrival could alter the dynamics at Elland Road and potentially prompt the former Swansea man to reconsider his options, but for now, he is content to stay put.

The Whites remain the only side to have lodged a firm bid for the Wolves striker, though the Old Gold are yet to accept their offer – understood to be worth an initial £33m with a further £6m in add-ons.

However, Crystal Palace are poised to launch a determined pursuit of their own should they secure the sale of Jean-Philippe Mateta in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

The France striker is pushing to leave Selhurst Park and, while talks over a move to Juventus have collapsed, he has agreed personal terms over a lucrative contract with Nottingham Forest.

So far, the Tricky Trees have seen a £35m offer for Mateta rejected, with the Eagles determined to hold out for £40m. But should a package be agreed, that will give Palace the ammunition to make a concerted push for Strand Larsen, sources can confirm.

However, all hope is not lost for Leeds with David Ornstein revealing the Whites still have a strong chance at sealing the deal.

Leeds United latest: Big Harry Wilson update; Buonanotte permanent deal chances

Meanwhile, Harry Wilson’s decision over the long-term future at Fulham has come to light as the Cottagers close in on Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb, with the Whites and Everton among the Wales winger’s many admirers.

Elsewhere, Fulham are determined to get a deal done for a former Celtic striker, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Leeds United also offered the chance to get a deal done for the South Korea international.

While Leeds have made one signing so far this month, Facundo Buonanotte, sources can reveal what Leeds must do if they are to push through a permanent deal for the on-loan Argentina international playmaker.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.