Leeds striker Joel Piroe, seen here with Jaka Bijol, has been linked with a move to Rangers

TEAMtalk understands Joel Piroe has made it clear to Leeds United that he has no interest in a move to Rangers, despite a proposal pushed internally by figures at both clubs, though the situation could change if the Whites manage to sign an upgrade of their own.

Piroe joined Leeds in an initial £12m move from Swansea in August 2023, though the Whites were obliged to pay the Swans a £2m bonus after they sealed promotion to the Premier League back in May. Having scored 33 goals across 97 appearances across those two campaigns, the 26-year-old proved himself one of the more accomplished goal pachers in the second tier.

But the step-up to the Premier League has been tough for Piroe. Having not started a league game since August and having been shoved down the pecking order by both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, the striker finds himself well out of Daniel Farke’s plans.

Now, with Leeds open to moving him on, sources have told us that Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe – who also serves as vice‑chairman on the Ibrox board – had floated the idea of sending Piroe north of the border, with Rangers boss Danny Rohl open to exploring the possibility.

We understand Rangers have made it clear they are open to the deal amid difficulties in their pursuit of Hansa Rostock striker Ryan Naderi.

However, we understand that, as things stand, the Dutchman has firmly resisted the suggestion, signalling that a switch to Glasgow is not something he is prepared to entertain at this stage.

Piroe has already knocked back opportunities to leave Elland Road this month. Promotion contenders Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough both made approaches, only to be rebuffed as the striker opted to stay and fight for his place. Leeds have made it clear he could move on before the deadline, but the 98-goal marksman has so far stood his ground, with sources revealing the forward’s very firm views on a potential exit…

Leeds want to sign Strand Larsen and move Piroe on

We’re told the forward has now “shunned” the prospect of joining Rangers, and sources inside Elland Road insist Daniel Farke is more than happy for him to remain part of the squad if no deal materialises.

The Leeds boss is understood to value Piroe’s professionalism and believes he can still play a meaningful role in the second half of the season, particularly with Nmecha struggling with a hamstring injury of late and ruled out of Saturday’s clash at home to title-chasing Arsenal.

Even so, Leeds continue to work on bringing in another striker in before Monday’s deadline.

Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen remains a key target and we understand the Leeds offer does remain on the table amid suggestions that a deal to take the Norwegian to Crystal Palace is now off.

However, alternative options are also being assessed as the club looks to strengthen their attacking options in the final days of the window and knowing they may not be able to simply rely on Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin staying fit.

Furthermore, there is a feeling within the club that if Leeds do land a new centre‑forward, Piroe’s stance could soften and he will feel he has no other choice but to consider a move away.

For now, though, he has made his position abundantly clear – he is not keen on Rangers, and any move will require a significant shift in circumstances.

And with a place on the bench likely against Arsenal on Saturday, he will hope for a chance to prove his worth to Farke and show himself capable of delivering at Premier League level.

Additional reporting by Graeme Bailey

