Leeds United striker Joel Piroe is firmly in the spotlight this summer, with Rangers and Middlesbrough among several clubs to have shown interest in the Dutch forward, TEAMtalk understands.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Whites from Swansea City in 2023 for £13 million, struggled to secure regular minutes in the Premier League this season, starting just twice in the competition and only managing 246 minutes throughout the campaign.

Once a prolific scorer in the Championship – where he played a key role in Leeds’ promotion campaign – Piroe now faces an uncertain future at Elland Road, and sources confirm he is available for transfer this summer.

Leeds are open to selling the striker, who has a contract until 2027 with a club option for a further year.

Sources indicate Leeds have set an asking price of between £8million and £10million, reflecting his proven pedigree at second-tier level, but acknowledging his limited impact in the top flight.

Rangers have been strongly linked, and have shown previous interest. Sharing ownership links with Leeds, the Glasgow club have been monitoring Piroe since January.

Manager Danny Rohl is understood to be a keen admirer, viewing the forward as a potential solution to their attacking needs.

However, the addition of Lawrence Shankland and Ryan Naderi, plus the club’s determination to keep Youssef Chermiti, means that there is unlikely to be a guaranteed starting spot for him at Ibrox. This has, as it stands, put any move on ice…

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Middlesbrough in mix to sign Leeds star

Middlesbrough also hold long-standing interest in Piroe, who has notched 85 goals in 248 games across his senior career.

Boro view Piroe as a proven goalscorer who could thrive in the Championship once again.

If they had returned to the top flight, their focus may have shifted elsewhere, but the fact they remain in the Championship means he is still on their list.

Other Championship clubs, including Birmingham City and Stoke City, have been credited with interest, though talks remain at an early stage.

Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, where Piroe began his career, have been mentioned due to his roots and desire for regular first-team football, but momentum appears limited at present.

Piroe has come to terms with the likelihood of a move to revive his career. With limited starts, a fresh challenge could benefit both player and club as Leeds reshape their squad.

No deals are imminent, and interest may intensify once other transfer dominoes fall. Transfer windows are notoriously fluid, but for now he remains at Leeds.

The Whites could put the funds generated from a Piroe sale to good use.

Daniel Farke’s side are prioritising the signing of a new centre-back amid the uncertainty surrounding Pascal Struijk, and a record-breaking move for Sporting CP star Ousmane Diomande is reportedly a possibility.

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