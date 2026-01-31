FINAL Leeds offer for Jorgen Strand Larsen emerges as Wolves striker ‘appears to say goodbye’ to fans

Leeds United remain in the race for Jorgen Strand Larsen despite Crystal Palace pressing ahead in their quest to secure the striker’s services, according to a Sky Sports journalist, who has also noted the gesture that the Wolves striker made towards the fans at Molineux Stadium, while the Elland Road outfit’s final stance has been revealed.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively broke the news on January 15 that Leeds have been offered the chance to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen. Sources told us at the time that intermediaries told Leeds that the Wolves striker would be open to a move to Elland Road in the middle of the season.

Leeds have had an offer of £39m (€45m, $53.4m) for Strand Larsen turned down by Wolves, with Crystal Palace also keen on getting a deal done for the 25-year-old Norway international as a potential replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Strand Larsen came on as a substitute for Wolves in the 70th minute of their Premier League game against Bournemouth at Molineux Stadium on Saturday afternoon, as the home team lost 2-0.

Sky Sports journalist William Bitibiri has noted that the Norwegian striker applauded the fans at the end of the match and appeared to wave farewell.

‘Strand Larsen appears to say goodbye to Molineux’, noted the post on Sky Sports, with Bitibiri saying: “Jorgen Strand Larsen could be seen applauding the Wolves fans after the full-time whistle on what could be his final appearance at Molineux.

“The striker came on in the 70th minute of a 2-0 defeat to Bournemouth, replacing Hwang Hee Chan as Wolves chased the game.

“Sky Sports News understands Crystal Palace still want to sign Strand Larsen from Wolves after a fee of £45m plus £5m was more or less verbally agreed by all parties.

“However, there are still some adjustments to the deal that are yet to be agreed upon but the clubs are working on it. Leeds are still in for the striker too.”

Sky Sports News journalists Kaveh Solhekol and James Savundra subsequently reported that although Leeds ‘remain interested in Strand Larsen’, Daniel Farke’s side will not pay more than £40m (€46.2m, $54.7m) for the striker.

What Rob Edwards said about Jorgen Strand Larsen

After the match, Wolves manager Rob Edwards was asked about Strand Larsen’s future.

The Wolves boss was coy and told BBC Sport: “We will see. As I said, I don’t have a crystal ball now, I don’t know.

“Some of those things will be out of my control.

“I will be involved in that process, of course, we will see what happens.”

