Leeds United have increased hope of securing a club record swoop to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen in a package close to £40m following a further round of talks, according to strong reports on Saturday morning, though the move could come at a cost with the Whites expected to move on a big-name star of their own.

The Whites have opened up an eight-point cushion over 18th-placed West Ham in the table and now look confident of securing another season of Premier League football off the back of a brilliant run of form. And with just one defeat in their last 10 games across all competitions this season, Leeds United are putting plans in place to deliver a major transfer need for Daniel Farke.

Indeed, having switched to a 3-5-2 to great effect in recent weeks, Farke has made it clear to the Leeds board he would love to sign another striker to provide cover and competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha.

While the pair have both performed really well – Calvert-Lewin has nine goals and Nmecha has five – the pair have a chequered injury past and Farke wants another option to call upon to play up front.

After the odds on Strand Larsen joining Leeds dramatically tumbled, we looked into the speculation and were able to exclusively first confirm that Leeds had indeed held talks over a deal; a link confirmed some 24 hours later by David Ornstein.

And while sources have informed us that competition for the Wolves frontman is tough and as many as 12 sides had expressed an interest in his signing this month, Leeds saw an opening offer for the player rejected on Friday morning.

After sources confirmed that Leeds’ offer was worth £30m plus add-ons, they are not a million miles away from agreeing on a deal.

As a result, the Daily Mail now claims Leeds have raised their offer to Strand Larsen to £33m plus £6m in add-ons, meaning they are now just £1m shy of matching Wolves’ £40m asking price.

As a result, there is a growing feeling that a full and total agreement may not be far away between the two sides, with any move potentially surpassing the club-record £36m package Leeds struck with Hoffenheim for Georginio Rutter three years ago…

DON’T MISS: Ranking Jorgen Strand Larsen’s next club options as Leeds fall behind in transfer chase

Leeds may need to sell to finance Strand Larsen signing

We understand that Wolves are very much open to the Norway international’s sale, believing this month represents their best chance to secure a sizeable fee for his services and while still a Premier League club.

The Old Gold, still a hefty 14 points from safety despite improved recent form, are now planning for life back in the Championship and ahead of what they hope will be a successful push for promotion next term.

One man Leeds had hoped to offer in part exchange was Joel Piroe, who has found minutes hard to come by so far this season. Relegated to effectively fourth-choice striker behind DCL, Nmecha and winger Noah Okafor, who has been preferred before him, Piroe has not started a Premier League game for Leeds since August.

However, Wolves are only interested in a straight cash sale for Strand Larsen, though the Whites could look to move the Dutchman on to another side in order to free up some much-needed funds.

Either way, BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope is adamant there will be a big-money sale made by Leeds before the window closes for business to help fund the move for Strand Larsen and to ensure the West Yorkshire side stay within the right side of PSR restrictions.

Speaking on The Square Ball on 23 January, Pope said, “Would you pay, let’s say, £40m-plus for him at this point. And if you do, how do you structure that without busting PSR or throwing a Piroe in or selling somebody really big by the end of 30 June?”

Leeds can confirm the club are open to letting Illan Meslier leave, though a summer departure on a free transfer looks more likely for the Frenchman.

But with a tight-knit and small squad at his disposal, Leeds fans will hope it is not a big-name player sacrificed to help balance the books for Strand Larsen.

Champ striker rejects Leeds; Fabrizio Romano claims silenced

Meanwhile, a Championship striker does not want to move to Elland Road or to the Stadium of Light and is keen on a move to MLS instead, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Elsewhere, claims made by Fabrizio Romano that Leeds are in talks over a €15m deal to sign an Austrian attacker have been emphatically dismissed in a real mic-drop moment by the YEP’s Graham Smyth.

While Leeds have made one signing so far this month, Facundo Buonanotte, sources can reveal what Leeds must do if they are to push through a permanent deal for the on-loan Argentina international playmaker.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.