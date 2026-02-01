Game over for Leeds as Wolves ‘accept’ REDUCED Crystal Palace ‘offer’ for Jorgen Strand Larsen

Leeds United will not be able to bring Jorgen Strand Larsen to Elland Road, with Crystal Palace having a reduced offer for the Wolves striker accepted.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, exclusively broke the news on January 15 that Leeds had been offered the chance to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves in the winter transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that intermediaries had told Leeds that the Norway international striker was ready to make the move to Elland Road midway through the season.

That sparked Leeds’ interest in Strand Larsen, with the Premier League club making an offer of £39million (€45m, $53.4m) for Strand Larsen.

Wolves turned it down, with Crystal Palace subsequently stepping up their pursuit of the striker as a potential replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who wants to leave the Eagles.

Sky Sports reported on Saturday that Leeds’s final stance is that they will not pay more than £40m (€46.2m, $54.7m) for Strand Larsen.

It was also claimed by Sky Sports that Leeds were not planning to sign another striker if they failed to land the Wolves star.

Leeds have now missed out on the signing of Strand Larsen, with Palace having their reduced offer of up to £48million (€55.4m, $66m) for the striker accepted.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X at 12:58pm on February 1: “Crystal Palace have made a reduced £43m+£5m bid for Jørgen Strand Larsen, as @David_Ornstein called.

“Viewed as competitive despite being slightly lower than the original £50m package proposed.

“Should the deal progress, Jean-Philippe Mateta is expected to move to Milan.

“Agreement in place, but Palace must bring in a replacement.”

Jacobs subsequently wrote on X at 1:52pm: “Crystal Palace’s £43m+£5m offer for Jorgen Strand Larsen has been accepted by Wolves.

“Palace to break their transfer record for the second time this winter with Strand Larsen given permission to undergo his medical.”

BBC Sport journalist Sami Mokbel noted on X: “Wolves have accepted Crystal Palace’s reduced offer of £43m plus £5m in add-ons for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

“Player now set for medical ahead of signing.”

