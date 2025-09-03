Josh Brownhill, the talented free-agent midfielder, is poised to make a pivotal decision about his future this week, with several clubs vying for his signature.

The 29-year-old, known for his versatility and work-rate, has attracted interest from teams across the UK and Europe, but he has yet to commit, having turned down offers from Premier League side Wolves and Championship outfit Leicester City.

Brownhill’s careful deliberation underscores his desire to find the right fit, both in terms of playing style and career progression. Leeds United have emerged as a strong contender for Brownhill’s services.

Sources indicate that the Yorkshire club remains a side to watch, with their ambitious project under Daniel Farke appealing to the midfielder.

Leeds, currently pushing to survive a Premier League return, could benefit from Brownhill’s experience, having made 177 appearances for Burnley, including 114 in the Premier League, where he scored 11 goals and provided 16 assists.

His ability to dictate play, contribute defensively, and chip in with goals makes him an ideal fit for Leeds’ dynamic midfield. However, the Whites face stiff competition, as Brownhill has multiple options, with interest from other UK clubs and European sides.

Brownhill’s decision factors

His availability as a free agent makes him an attractive prospect, offering clubs a high-calibre player without a transfer fee.

Reports suggest that his decision will hinge on factors like playing time, tactical fit, and long-term ambitions.

While a move abroad could offer a fresh challenge, staying in England might appeal due to his familiarity with the leagues and proven track record.

As the week progresses, Brownhill’s choice will likely send ripples through the transfer market. Leeds fans, in particular, will be hopeful their club can secure the midfielder, whose experience could bolster their push for survival. With his decision imminent, all eyes are on Brownhill to see where he’ll continue his career.

It could well be that the former Burnley midfielder lands in Saudi Arabia, as reports suggest he’s been offered a £100,000-per-week deal to join Al-Shabab. Leeds would not be able to compete with that sort of wage package.

Whites’ managing director Robbie Evans has suggested the signing may be unlikely, as there is no need “so great that it’s worth going to the free agent market.”

