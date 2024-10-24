Josuha Guilavogui has joined Leeds on a deal through until the end of the season

Leeds United’s latest signing Josuha Guilavogui has spoken of his admiration for former manager Marcelo Bielsa, compared his game to that of one of David O’Leary’s great Champions League semi-final side and also revealed Daniel Farke’s message to him after joining the Whites.

The Whites have added to their midfield options by finalising a free-transfer agreement for the former France international, who signs on the dotted line on a deal through to the end of the season. Now 34 and able to cover both central midfield and central defence, Leeds were forced to turn towards the free agency market owing to knee injuries sustained to both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev and with Max Wober still not returning to fitness.

After putting a number of options through their paces at Thorp Arch, including former Premier League stars Francis Coquelin and Cheikhou Kouyate, Farke and Co ultimately plumped for the seven-times capped Frenchman, feeling he ticked the most boxes and having decided he could quickly get up to speed.

Farke now hopes to add Guilavogui to his squad to travel to Bristol City on Saturday and he could make his debut at Ashton Gate if international clearance arrives in time.

In his first interview for Leeds, the midfielder has spoken of his admiration for iconic former boss Bielsa, while also admitting his game can compare to former Whites star Olivier Giroud.

“Leeds is very famous in France. Olivier Dacourt played here, and Marcelo Bielsa was here. The French always follow Leeds. To be part of this amazing club is something I’m very thankful for,” Guilavogui told LUTV.

When asked if his game is like Dacourt, Guilavogui replied: “Both aggressive players! He was really aggressive. We have mutual friends so I will speak with him and get advice to make this journey even better.”

Guilavogui reveals chats with Farke after signing for Leeds

The new boy will provide much-needed cover for Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell in midfield, and while both players have been in exceptional form in recent matches, Leeds lacked experienced cover off the bench. The arrival of Guilavogui changes that.

Having been around the club now for around 10 days prior to signing, the player has already got to know his new teammates.

And the midfielder admits he is clear in his role after chatting with Farke over what to expect.

“When I spoke with our manager, he knows what I can bring on the pitch, but also outside the pitch because we don’t have to forget that we have injured players and I am there to help them, and when they recover I will also help the young players.

“When you are now 34, you can bring something else on the pitch and this is what I will. Of course, I am a football player and I would love to play until I am 45 years old. But you have to open your eyes and know that if you really want to help the team, you have to help your teammates.

“That’s why I was captain everywhere I played because I am someone who is always thinking, how can I make my teammates better? How I can improve? And that everyone goes on the same side because the season is very long.

“Sometimes you can forget and be like we are a little bit tired as in the Championship you don’t even have the Christmas break. I am here to help the team and I hope we can go to the Premier League.”

Guilavogui was also in attendance for both the last two games – a 2-0 win over Sheffield United and a 2-1 success over Watford on Tuesday night – and admits he’s liked what he has seen.

“Of course, it is always better to join a team when they are winning. I was there for the Sheffield United game and it was a really amazing performance.

“They had no chances, and we could score more than two goals. It is a really good feeling.”

Latest Leeds transfer news – Bamford talk heats up / Archie Gray exit rumours

Meanwhile, Leeds boss Farke has done little to quell speculation suggesting Patrick Bamford is unhappy at Elland Road and ready to seek a move away in 2025.

Bamford has slipped behind both Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph in the pecking order this season, having seen his minutes on the field limited. And while Farke has called him a “legend” and insists he deserves nothing but respect, he is refusing to give him any guarantees over his playing time.

Elsewhere, former Leeds midfielder Archie Gray is already being linked with a move away from Tottenham in January after seeing his action limited in north London.

The versatile teenager moved to Spurs for a £40m fee in the summer but has just three starts to his name so far. Per reports, a familiar and somewhat despised former Leeds man is now looking to reunite with the player in Spain – and the move might not be quite as far-fetched as you think.

IN PROFILE – Who is Josuha Guilavogui?

Born in France in September 1990, Guilavogui came through the academy at Saint-Etienne and went on to make over 100 first-team appearances for the club.

The midfielder completed a €10million move to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2013 but made just seven appearances for the club and was loaned back to Saint-Etienne in January 2014.

He spent the following two years on loan at VfL Wolfsburg and won the DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup in 2015, while also reaching the Champions League quarter-finals in 2015/16.

The France international – who made seven appearances for the country between 2013 and 2015 – joined the Bundesliga side on a permanent deal in 2016 and was appointed club captain in 2018.

“Josh is the kind of player whose value cannot be measured by numbers alone,” VfL Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schafer said after his departure in 2023.

“He has achieved great things over a long period of time, both on and off the pitch. With his commitment and his exemplary mentality, he is a shining example of the values of VfL Wolfsburg.

“We will miss him as a footballer, as a person and also as a cheerful character in the dressing room.”

The 34-year-old made 12 appearances for Mainz 05 in 2023/24 and was involved in a horror on-field collision in a game against Bayern Munich in March.

He was knocked out after colliding with a teammate’s knee and swallowed his tongue, but the referee rolled him over into the recovery position and prevented him from potentially suffocating.