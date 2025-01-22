Leeds United are pushing to secure Emiliano Buendia and plan to soon deploy a tactic they hope can secure his signing a transfer journalist has revealed, and with Aston Villa’s demands over any deal to take the Argentine to Elland Road also coming to light.

The Whites are pushing hard for a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking and can return to the Championship summit on Wednesday evening if they can edge out boss Daniel Farke’s former club, Norwich, at Elland Road. With a formidable home record that has seen Leeds pick up 11 wins from 14 home games and concede just seven, the Canaries will have a big job on their hands if they are to keep the hosts from claiming maximum points.

However, the route to promotion looks far from a straightforward one and a testing period will see Leeds take on each of their three main rivals for promotion over the next few weeks with a trip to Burnley on Monday to follow and games against Sheffield United (away) and Sunderland (home) also on the agenda over the next few weeks.

With less than a fortnight to run in the transfer window, Leeds do have the option to strengthen their squad if the right signing presents itself and one persistent link over the last few months has been for Aston Villa star Buendia.

The £33m signing from Norwich back in June 2021 has fallen down the pecking order under Unai Emery this season, having been limited to just three starts in all competitions.

Now journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking to Leeds United News, has confirmed the Whites are keen on a deal and having revealed how the club are playing a waiting game to try and get the deal over the line.

“Leeds are playing the long game with him,” Bailey revealed. “The longer it goes on in the window, the more chance they will have of getting him.

“They like him, no secret in that. They see Buendia as that extra little spark to get them over the line.”

Bailey also admits that, despite Aston Villa handing Buendia a rare start on Tuesday night as they lost 1-0 to Monaco in the Champions League, the Midlanders are open to the player’s departure this month, though is stressing they are making it clear they want a transfer guarantee placed into any deal.

“Villa would like an obligation if Leeds get promoted. It’s something Leeds are thinking about. It’s how much does Farke want Buendia and that will tell us everything,” Bailey added. “[Farke] sees Buendia as part of his Premier League plans (if they were to get there).

How much would a deal for Buendia cost?

Bailey’s update tallies with the same information provided to TEAMtalk by Ben Jacobs on New Year’s Eve, with the journalist revealing that, while Villa would prefer a sale, they would be open to a loan deal if it came with an obligation to make permanent, while any suitor would also need to cover the entirety of the player’s £75,000 a week wages.

That looks a hefty sum for Leeds to cover and it remains to be seen if there can be any room for negotiation from a Villa point of view.

It’s understood that Villa also value the once-capped Argentina international in the £30m bracket, and Bailey admits Farke will need to persuade the Leeds board that a deal is worth pursuing.

“That will be the question asked of Farke now by the Leeds hierarchy; ‘Do you genuinely see Buendia [as a long-term signing]? We’re not going to pay massive wages, which is what he is on and a loan fee, just for a few months if you don’t see him as part of the Premier League plans’.

“Villa are insisting on an obligation now. Whether they still do come the last week of the window [remains to be seen].”

Everton and Valencia are also being credited with an interest in Buendia, who has played a part in 19 goals (10 scored, nine assists) in 96 games for the Villans.

Bailey, though, feels Valencia would have less chance of funding a deal than Leeds.

“Villa would like him to go to Leeds instead of Spain because of his wages, what they can get covered. Villa aren’t forcing him away, but they will be pushing him to Leeds. Valencia haven’t got the finances to rival Leeds.

“One to keep an eye on. I can see it happening. If it doesn’t happen, then it tells us Leeds don’t see him as part of the [long-term] plans. But I would foresee him join with an obligation. If you bring him in and it gets [promotion] over the line, from what I’m hearing there is a good chance they will do it.

“They are playing the long game and believe they will get a better deal the longer they leave it. There’s a real interest there. They really want him.”

