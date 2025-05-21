Leeds have reportedly made a ‘juicy offer’ for a star who TEAMtalk is aware is close to leaving the club, in a last-ditch attempt to keep him at Elland Road.

The Whites have returned to the Premier League at the second attempt under Daniel Farke. After playoff heartbreak last season, they won the Championship this term.

They will take what looks like a rather capable squad to the Premier League, and hope they can stave off the drop.

But one man who looks like he won’t be there is Junior Firpo. TEAMtalk is aware he is on the cusp of leaving the club, with former side Real Betis hoping to bring him back to the Spanish outfit.

But there’s now a chance that Firpo STAYS at Leeds despite the fact it’s looked very likely he’d be leaving. A few days ago, Leeds Insider News reported Firpo would stay, after an offer was made to make him the club’s highest earner.

Following on from that, Estadio Deportivo states Firpo’s entourage have admitted to receiving a ‘juicy offer’ from Leeds. However, nothing is finalised, and he also has other proposals on the table, such as Lazio.

In fact, it’s stated that Betis have not made an offer for Firpo, and if they want to land him, they need ‘must speed up’.

Firpo’s thoughts on exit

TEAMtalk revealed on May 6 that Firpo always felt as if he would see out his four years at Leeds and leave the club, and that perfectly coincided with them returning to the Premier League, so he felt that was a good place to leave things.

As such, it is perhaps unlikely that he’ll change his mind, but the promise of big money could sway him.

The latest report suggested that Lazio, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid were all keen to sign Firpo, along, of course, with Betis.

With discussions having taken place with all of those sides, Leeds’ hopes might still not be very strong, but at least they are trying to keep their man, knowing that after four goals and 10 assists this season, he could be a massive help in the Premier League.

Leeds round-up: Striker’s release clause tempting Whites

Leeds have reportedly been made aware of the tempting release clause of Ukrainian striker Vladyslav Vanat, of approximately £16million.

They are also said to be interested in Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, who will leave the Toffees at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, the Whites are said to be increasingly confident of signing Tottenham winger Manor Solomon permanently in the summer, after he spent the season on loan at Elland Road.

Indeed, he has turned down signing for Marseille, and it’s believed the Premier League is Solomon’s preference.

