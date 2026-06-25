Leeds United remain locked in talks over an ambitious deal to sign Julian Brandt as they continue efforts to secure him on a free transfer this summer – and a trio of German influences could yet turn the tide in their favour, TEAMtalk understands.

The 30-year-old Germany international playmaker has emerged as a primary target for Daniel Farke’s side, with sources close to the club confirming that Leeds are pushing hard to land the departing Borussia Dortmund man ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Brandt is officially out of contract in five days, on 30 June, and would represent a significant statement of intent from the Yorkshire club as they look to further establish themselves as a Premier League side next season.

Leeds finished 14th and reached the FA Cup semi-finals on their return to the top flight, but they have ambitions to progress up the Premier League in their second season and beyond.

Having learned the lessons of the last time they secured a solid Premier League season – the ninth-placed finish under Marcelo Bielsa in 2020/21 – Leeds have outlined ambitious plans for this transfer window, with club insiders describing their approach as both aggressive and positive.

The 49ers hierarchy are determined to build a squad capable of challenging for a top-half finish next term, and the pursuit of Brandt aligns perfectly with that vision.

His technical ability, vision, eye for a goal or an opening, together with his leadership qualities, are seen as ideal for Farke’s system and to give their preferred 5-3-2 formation – or variation of – an added dimension.

Now, hopes are growing somewhat over the potential coup of Brandt, with three German influences, including that of Jurgen Klopp, together with another of the club’s summer recruits, potentially proving key…

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Leeds could get extra help in Julian Brandt

Wednesday’s agreement to sign Harry Wilson from Fulham on a free transfer has been hailed as a major coup for Leeds and could yet help attract other stars of quality as the Whites look to build some transfer momentum and generate a feel-good factor heading into the new campaign.

The Welsh winger was tracked by several Premier League and European clubs, making his decision to join the Elland Road project a big win for Leeds.

Wilson’s versatility and proven quality in the top flight have bolstered attacking options, providing immediate competition and depth. There is a lot of happiness inside Leeds United at winning the race for Wilson, with the club feeling they have pulled off a major coup.

Chairman Paraag Marathe and the 49ers Enterprises ownership group have signalled their commitment to smart, value-driven recruitment.

By targeting high-calibre players available on free transfers or favourable terms – often approaching the final year of their contracts – Leeds aim to balance finances with genuine footballing ambition.

Sources indicate further reinforcements are planned across multiple positions – including a new goalkeeper, a striker, a midfielder and a left-sided defender – with a focus on players who can make an instant impact and who are comfortable operating in a 3-5-2 formation, or variation of.

Leeds don’t have the money – or rather, market forces and the Premier League’s new Squad Cost Ratio rules (SCR) – means they cannot simply go out and spend record fees this summer. But that’s not to say the club are not moving with ambition.

Farke has been vocal about his desire to create a squad that can compete consistently at the highest level. Securing Brandt would not only add creativity to the midfield but also send a clear message that Leeds are back in the Premier League to stay and progress.

The German’s influence could yet prove key to helping Leeds seal the deal, while the presence of his international teammate at Elland Road, in Anton Stach, could also help turn the tide in their favour.

While categorically not a factor right now, the Whites could also potentially lean into Jurgen Klopp, now the head of global soccer at Red Bull, while Farke has previously admitted he has access to Klopp, a close friend of his anyway, over any football matters.

Klopp tried to sign Brandt on two occasions while Liverpool boss, while the sports energy drink manufacturer and global sports brand are a silent partner of Leeds, owning a minority share of the club and appearing as the club’s main shirt sponsors.

It’s important to stress, though, that Klopp, nor anyone within the Red Bull, has an influence on transfer dealings at Leeds.

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Competition tough for departing Dortmund star

Despite that, Leeds are not alone in the chase and still cannot be considered as favourites owing to the presence of some heavyweight sides who are also in the mix or Brandt’s signature.

Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray and Roma are all still keen on Brandt, and the offer of UCL football could yet prove advantageous.

Sources have also previously outlined interest from both Arsenal and Aston Villa in the experienced playmaker.

However, Leeds are pushing hard to secure his signature, and doing so would represent another major coup.

If Leeds can wrap up the Brandt deal, it would show their intentions to build and compete next season. The coming weeks promise to be exciting ones at Elland Road as the club continues to shape a squad fit to match their ambitions.

The next deal Leeds sign off on could be deeper in midfield, however, with talks continuing over a move to sign Shea Charles and following an important green light from the Southampton player.