Julian Brandt and Harry Wilson are both transfer targets for Leeds this summer

Leeds United have positioned themselves firmly in the mix to sign both Harry Wilson and Julian Brandt on high-profile free transfers this summer, though sources understand they face a huge challenge pulling off either deal in the wake of strong competition from multiple Champions League sides.

The Whites enjoyed a strong first season back in the Premier League, securing a highly respectable 14th-placed finish under Daniel Farke after a mid-season switch to a 3-5-1-1 formation proved instrumental.

Now, as they look to take the side to the next level, Leeds United are putting the transfer focus on quality over quantity this summer as they look to lift the levels of their squad.

To try and get things underway, TEAMtalk sources confirmed on Friday that interest in signing Germany playmaker Brandt, who is a free agent this summer after coming to the end of his contract with Borussia Dortmund.

Now aged 30 and left out of Germany’s squad for the World Cup, Brandt is a classy playmaker capable of unlocking the tightest of defences and providing that little bit of magic in the final third that Leeds sometimes missed across the 2025/26 campaign.

However, while the Whites have reached out to his entourage to explore a potential move to Elland Road, sources have explained that Leeds are very much seen as distant runners in a crowded transfer race and already face what has been described to us as an uphill battle to secure his signature.

That’s because we’re reliably informed that Brandt also has offers on the table from two Champions League sides in Atletico Madrid and AS Roma – and it’s the former who are seen as strong frontrunners owing to the fact that Brandt’s partner is Emily Schoen, who frequently resides in Spain.

Atleti’s sporting director Mateu Alemany is spearheading talks, and there remains confidence that an agreement can be reached.

In addition, there is strong Premier League interest in the player, with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur among those interested, while Arsenal have also looked at the player as a squad addition, though Brandt himself is wanting to sign for a team that can offer him regular first-team football.

Either way, Leeds face a tough task to pull off a deal, and it’s a similar situation with another top target in Wilson…

READ MORE: Leeds slip instantly behind in tricky Julian Brandt race as two Euro juggernauts power into lead

Leeds face strong competition for Harry Wilson transfer

Regular readers of TEAMtalk will also know that interest in bringing Wilson to Elland Road has also not gone away since a very near miss last summer.

The Whites had an agreement to bring the Wales winger to West Yorkshire from Fulham last summer only for the Cottagers to pull the plug after a late change of mind.

That decision proved a masterstroke from then-boss Marco Silva as Wilson went on to enjoy the best season of his career, scoring 10 goals and adding seven assists for the south-west London side.

However, now just 10 days away from becoming a free agent, it seems almost certain that the 29-year-old will be on the move this summer.

And while the Cottagers have offered him fresh terms to stay, it’s understood the player is leaning towards a move away – and Leeds have once again been heavily linked with a move, having also tentatively explored his signing again in the January window.

Indeed, Leeds were recently strongly backed to sign Wilson, with the odds on his move to Elland Road slashed.

Club captain Ethan Ampadu, a teammate of Wilson’s with Wales, was also recently asked if he had tried to speak with the winger over a potential move to join him in West Yorkshire.

“We’ve been trying to sell it to everyone to be honest. I think it’s a pretty easy sell. I think everyone knows how special a place Leeds is. Whenever anyone asks how our time is at Leeds when we’re in Wales, we always speak about it so glowingly,” Ampadu explained.

Despite that, Leeds are not alone in the chase for Wilson, and sources have informed TEAMtalk that Everton and Aston Villa have also presented lucrative offers to the former Liverpool man.

Furthermore, with Unai Emery greenlighting a move and with Villa also able to offer Champions League football, the Midlands side can certainly offer a strong incentive for Wilson to join them.

Nonetheless, nothing is decided yet, and the Whites still hope to come up trumps in this particular race despite the very obvious competition they face.

In other news, we also understand Leeds have made enquiries over a deal for a classy World Cup keeper branded ‘Buffon 2.0’.

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