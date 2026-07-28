Leeds United are growing in confidence that a deal can be struck to bring Julian Brandt to Elland Road once they have finalised the signing of James Trafford, with a strong report claiming they could be left unopposed in the race for the German’s signature after presenting a strong case to his representatives.

The Whites finished 14th on their return to the Premier League last season, but are now looking to get bigger and better under the shrewd management of Daniel Farke. With a deal for Trafford now on the cusp of being finalised – the goalkeeper is poised to sign in a club-record deal worth around £40m – Leeds are set to take their summer spending through the £74m mark.

Indeed, with Harry Wilson also signing as a free agent from Fulham and with Tarik Muharemovic arriving as a replacement for Pascal Struijk, Leeds are now soaring towards the capture of another top-quality star in the form of Brandt.

The Whites have been linked with Brandt – a free agent after coming to the end of his contract with Borussia Dortmund – for the last month, and even held talks with the player’s father, Jurgen, at their Thorp Arch training complex.

And while the 48-cap Germany playmaker has options elsewhere across Europe – the likes of Roma, Ajax and Real Betis have also been linked – FourFourTwo now lists Leeds as frontrunners for the deal, with the Whites putting forward a more lucrative financial package to secure his signature.

That follows reports last week from three sources that claimed a move for the 30-year-old, who has recorded a colossal 221 G/A (99 scored, 122 assists) across his 522 senior games in Germany, incorporating stints at both Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, ‘will get done’.

Per the latest reports, Ajax are unable to match Leeds’ offer for Brandt, while Roma are also thought to have dropped from the running. Real Betis were ruled out of the race last week.

READ MORE: Quality Bundesliga star’s move to Leeds ‘will get done’ as three sources confirm belief ‘real talent’ will join

Leeds given strong belief Julian Brandt will sign

While bookmakers also have Leeds as favourites to sign Brandt, who boasts a goal contribution every 2.3 appearances he has enjoyed in senior football, sources have also told Football Insider why the Whites look well placed for his signature.

“As you say, he was invited to Leeds’ training ground, he had a look around, he met with the manager and the club’s plans for him were outlined,” the source said.

“Leeds have really been pushing to get it done, because all of this work has gone towards signing him, and they are determined not to lose out to one of the other clubs.

“So they’re trying to push things in the right direction, and they hope he will decide a move to Leeds is his best option, but it will be difficult.

“In my experience, whenever a player really needs convincing of a move, it means they probably have better offers or they’re waiting for those better offers to come in.

“But from Leeds’ point of view, they hope they will have done enough to tempt him to join them rather than the other clubs mentioned.”

TEAMtalk’s sources also understand that, at this moment in time, Leeds’ offer is the best one on the table to Brandt. And while the player has made it clear he would prefer to join a side who can offer Champions League football, the Whites have put forward a very convincing argument and package as to why he should sign.

Brandt would also feel at home at Elland Road, with Farke and his staff all German speakers, while compatriot Anton Stach will also know the player well and can help him adapt to his new surroundings.

As for Trafford, we can explain how the player unequivocally made it clear he wanted the move to Leeds this summer.

And next up for the Whites, potentially after Brandt, will be a new striker, with sources looking into reported interest in two names touted with a move.

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