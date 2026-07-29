Real Sociedad are making a major push to sign Julian Brandt and are growing increasingly confident they can beat Leeds United to the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker’s signature, TEAMtalk understands – with the player set to make a decision on his future in the coming days.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have told us that Leeds have led the race for much of the summer and optimism remains around Elland Road that they can still persuade Brandt – available as a free agent this summer after his deal with the Bundesliga side expired – to move to West Yorkshire.

However, Sociedad have now accelerated their efforts and are understood to have presented what sources describe as a “compelling” case for the 48-cap Germany international to continue his career in San Sebastian.

The Basque club believe their sporting project, coupled with the opportunity to play European football next season, gives them a significant advantage as they look to convince Brandt to choose Spain over England.

And we understand that Sociedad’s qualification for Europe after lifting the Copa del Rey has been central to their pitch, with the prospect of continental football viewed as a major attraction by the 30-year-old.

Brandt continues to assess his options, but sources indicate Sociedad are now providing Leeds with their strongest competition yet – and they are not the only ones keen on a deal either…

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There is also interest from Turkey, with both Besiktas and Galatasaray remaining attentive to the attacking midfielder’s situation.

However, as it stands, neither Turkish giant is considered to be in as strong a position as Leeds or Sociedad.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Roma and Ajax have both cooled their interest in Brandt after assessing the financial package required to complete a deal.

Both clubs are understood to have been put off by the size of the contract needed to tempt the German away, leaving the race increasingly focused on Leeds and Sociedad – and sources believe that, as things stand, it now looks like a straight choice between the two sides.

Leeds remain determined to get the deal over the line and have not given up hope of bringing Brandt to West Yorkshire and will hope that the lure of becoming a central figure in a progressive Premier League side can ultimately win the day.

The Whites also have a relatively strong German contingent at the club already, with Anton Stach – a bargain £17.9m signing from Hoffenheim last summer – a hugely popular figure at Elland Road, while manager Daniel Farke and his coaching staff are also fluent in the same tongue.

Leeds have enjoyed a hugely productive summer window so far, bringing in Harry Wilson on a free transfer, while also sealing the signing of defender Tarik Muharemovc.

Daniel Farke’s side also soon hope to announce a club-record deal for James Trafford after agreeing a package with Manchester City for the England international.

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