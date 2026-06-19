Leeds United instantly face a tricky task in securing the signature of Julian Brandt after two of Europe’s big hitters – both of whom can offer Champions League football next season – made moves of their own to deny the Whites an ambitious transfer.

As confirmed by TEAMtalk back in March, Brandt is set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer as a free agent after seven successful years at the club.

Having made over 300 appearances, scoring 57 goals and providing 70 assists, Brandt has established himself as a versatile, technically gifted playmaker capable of operating across the midfield and attack.

His experience in the Champions League and with the Germany national team makes him an attractive proposition for clubs seeking immediate quality without a transfer fee – and sources have confirmed there is plenty of interest

Dortmund soon confirmed the departure themselves, after failing to agree on a new contract, and with Brandt’s availability sparking widespread interest across Europe, particularly as he enters his prime years with leadership qualities and proven creativity.

And as revealed on Friday morning, Leeds have now joined the race to sign the in-demand playmaker and having reached out to his representatives over the player’s feelings with regards a prospective move to Elland Road this summer.

But as we explained at the time, sources indicated Leeds face a tough battle to win this particular transfer race and now we have been told of the two European powerhouses who are currently at the front of the queue and on poll to pull off his signing…

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Leeds behind in Julian Brandt transfer race – Sources

Indeed, as things stand, Leeds have their work cut out to seal a deal.

That’s because, according to our information, Atletico Madrid lead the race to secure his signature, as things stand.

The Spanish side view him as the ideal addition, with sporting director Mateu Alemany spearheading talks.

Brandt is keen on a La Liga move, and his girlfriend’s residence in Spain adds further appeal. Talks with Diego Simeone’s side have been going on for weeks, and they are considered the favourites by other interested clubs.

AS Roma have also made direct contact and received positive feedback over a possible move.

With Paulo Dybala potentially departing, the Giallorossi see Brandt as a key reinforcement for their Champions League campaign, and former teammate Donyell Malen has been involved in persuasion efforts.

Several Premier League clubs, in addition to Leeds, are also monitoring the situation closely.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Tottenham Hotspur have longstanding interest, while Arsenal have scouted him as a versatile rotational option.

However, Brandt has made it clear at this stage of his career that he wants to be a key player in a squad, and while that could fall into Leeds United’s hands, where he would be given a central creative role under Daniel Farke, sources have stated that it would be tough for the Whites to land him owing to the “elite options” elsewhere.

Leeds would have to offer him a very, very good contract to beat the likes of Atletico to his signature.

Other links include a potential return to Bayer Leverkusen, Galatasaray, and occasional mentions of Barcelona or Inter Milan, but they have not been pushed by TEAMtalk sources.

At 30, Brandt offers experience, versatility, and value on a free transfer, which will be sweetened by a big signing bonus.

Sources say a decision is anticipated in the next couple of weeks. Whether he opts for La Liga ambition with Atlético or a new Premier League challenge, Brandt is one of the best free agents on the market in a long time.

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