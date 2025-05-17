Daniel Farke could be hit by the loss of a key Leeds United star this summer

Junior Firpo’s future looks increasingly likely to be away from Leeds United after multiple reports on the continent revealed there are now FIVE major European sides vying for his signature – while the Whites have learned what sort of wages they would need to pay to tempt potential replacement Kostas Tsimikas away from Liverpool.

The Whites are expected to undergo a pretty radical shake-up of their squad this summer despite securing promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking by way of claiming a club record 100-point tally. But while Leeds United can take great pride in their Championship-winning campaign, the hard work is only just beginning for Daniel Farke as they plot a way to survive in the Premier League.

Indeed, while reports earlier this month revealed the likely budget at Farke’s disposal, together with their plans to make up to 10 signings, the Whites are likely to have to bid farewell to a star who very evidently became a vital component in their promotion push.

And with Junior Firpo’s deal at Elland Road expiring on June 30, the player will soon become a free agent and free to sign for a club of his choosing.

TEAMtalk revealed back in the autumn that Firpo had instructed his agents to sound out a few potential options come the season’s end, especially as Leeds, at that time, had yet to make contact over an extension.

And while Farke and Co are now of the mindset to keep the player, it seems a move overseas looks the likely outcome and despite the best efforts of his teammates to talk him into signing a new deal in West Yorkshire.

For a long time now, a move back to former side Real Betis had looked the most likely option. And while Manuel Pellegrini’s side remain a strong option, Saturday’s Corriere dello Sport and La Lazio Siamo Noi both state Firpo’s agent has also held talks with three other big-name sides.

Per their reports, the 28-year-old’s representatives have this week held discussions with Lazio, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, with all three keen to present offers to sign the former Barcelona man as a free agent.

Of the trio, a move to Lazio is seen as the most viable option, with the player ‘open’ to joining to a possible move to Serie A.

And amid their claim that Firpo is ‘collecting offers’ before deciding his next move, it’s also stated that a return to Barcelona is also not a possibility that can be ruled out either.

DON’T MISS ⚪🟡🔵 Leeds ‘line up 10 new signings’ as Farke’s huge Premier League transfer budget is revealed

Leeds plan for life after Firpo as Liverpool star’s wage demands emerge

That’s not to say an extension at Elland Road is not impossible either.

As Leeds embarked on some wholesome promotion celebrations on Bank Holiday Monday recently, and with the party going on long into the night, taking in an established Irish bar down the city’s Greek Street, a rather inebriated Firpo was seen appearing on an Instagram live video of Jayden Bogle.

And with the Leeds right-back urging his teammate to hang around and sign an extension, Firpo was seen replying: ‘Paraag (Marathe, Leeds chairman) send me the ting.’

TEAMtalk sources, though, have revealed that Leeds have been planning for life after Firpo for months. And having delayed contract talks with him throughout the duration of the season, it remains to be seen if any intervention has come too late.

And two players we are able to confirm they have sounded out are Wolves’ Hugo Bueno – who this season has impressed while on loan with Feyenoord – and Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas, whom we understand has been cleared to leave Anfield this summer once the Premier League champions land a new left-back of their own.

Now, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey has confirmed that a move to bring the Greece international to Elland Road is possible.

“He’s an option on the list. He’s not cheap. He is on good Premier League wages. I think he’d probably be Leeds’ highest-paid player if he came in right now. Leeds are getting offered an awful lot of players,” Bailey told LeedsUnited news.

“Left-back is an issue that they’re looking at. Liverpool is a club Leeds are in touch with; they are doing the homework, and Tsimikas is an option. We know he’s available,” Bailey continued.

Leeds’ highest earner is currently Patrick Bamford on £70,000 a week, though his deal has reduced significantly while Leeds have found themselves in the second tier.

Leeds transfer latest: Two Newcastle stars eyed; Solomon future claims

Meanwhile, United have their eyes on not one but two Newcastle players after turning their attention to Callum Wilson in their search for a new striker, a report has claimed.

The experienced striker is due to become a free agent this summer, though Newcastle do have the option to extend his stay by a further year if they take up the option in the 33-year-old’s contract.

Elsewhere, Tsimikas isn’t the only Liverpool star linked with Elland Road amid claims a double raid on Anfield could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Leeds will be hoping to secure a permanent deal for Manor Solomon after his loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur.

After Marseille made a push to beat them to his signature, Solomon’s stance on his future has been clarified.

POLL: Which position must Leeds prioritise this summer?