Junior Firpo is edging closer to leaving Leeds United as a free agent, sources have told TEAMtalk, but there could be a twist regarding his new club.

Having clinched automatic promotion to the Premier League, Leeds are planning major changes to their squad in the summer transfer window. The West Yorkshire club are well aware of the need to sign a new goalkeeper and a new striker as a priority, with head coach Daniel Farke planning to bring as many as 10 new players to the club.

Some players are also likely to leave Elland Road for good this summer, and one of them is Firpo, despite being a major figure in the team last season.

The 28-year-old – who made 32 appearances for Leeds in the Championship last season, scoring four goals and giving 10 assists in the process – is out of contract at Elland Road at the end of June.

Leeds revealed on their official website last month that they are in talks with Firpo to convince him to sign a new deal and extend his stay at Elland Road.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that the former Barcelona left-back is getting closer to a return to Real Betis, who finished sixth in LaLiga last season and will feature in the Europa League in the 2025/26 campaign.

TEAMtalk understands that Firpo is in talks with Betis, and a deal to return to the Spanish club could soon be completed.

As TEAMtalk has regularly reported, Betis have maintained strong and regular contacts with Firpo for many months.

The Dominican Republic international left-back, who was on the books of Betis from 2014 until 2019 when he joined Barcelona, has always been seen as a top target for the left-back position.

Betis, who lost the Conference League final to Chelsea in May, want to bring Firpo back where his professional career started, and the player shares the same desire.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Betis have offered Firpo a contract for three years, with an option for a fourth.

Potential twist in Junior Firpo future – sources

Negotiations between Betis and Firpo’s camp are progressing well, with both sides working on the final details of the agreement.

While the deal is not done yet, there is growing confidence that an agreement in principle will be reached soon, as a new meeting is planned in the coming hours to discuss the finer points.

However, there could be a twist, as the Lyon are also keen on a summer deal for the Leeds left-back.

Sources have indicated to TEAMtalk that Lyon have not completely given up on signing Firpo as a free agent this summer.

The Ligue 1 club could once again make a move for Firpo until the Leeds left-back has fully committed his future to Betis.

However, for now, Firpo’s desire to return to Betis seems to prevail.

