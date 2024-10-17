Daniel Farke has quickly moved to play down fanciful suggestions in Germany that he could be replaced at the Leeds United helm by Jurgen Klopp, insisting the club have a clear strategy and with another observer dismissing claims the Whites boss faces the sack.

Farke was desperately close to missing out on promotion back to the Premier League with Leeds at the first time of asking after the West Yorkshire side finished third with 90 points – the highest total not to achieve automatic promotion in the second tier since 1997 – and then seeing his side beaten 1-0 in the play-off final against Southampton.

Despite having to wave farewell to some £120m worth of talent off the back of that failure, Farke and Leeds have started the new season brightly, losing just one of their nine matches played so far, with the four wins they have picked up currently seeing them sat in fifth.

However, reports in German publication SportBild this week claim Red Bull’s new head of global soccer, Klopp, has been ordered to keep a ‘close watch’ on Farke’s progress this season and amid far-fetched claims that he could even replace him as Leeds manager, what with Red Bull buying a minority stake in Leeds United this summer.

Farke, though, has moved to play down the claims, suggesting Leeds United will retain their own identity and that he has no concerns around claims that his good friend Klopp will be observing him.

“Not directly, because he was announced by Red Bull,” Farke told a press conference when asked about Klopp. “There are obviously a few Red Bull teams like in Leipzig, Salzburg, New York and so on. We are Leeds United and for that it is clear, he has a big impact on the Red Bull clubs and for us not that much.

“We are Leeds United and I think no one of our supporters would allow us to try and copy something or follow a similar philosophy. We are a pretty unique club and also have our own values, principles philosophy, our own way that we want to play.

“As far as I know, this is exactly what the 49ers are standing for. They know how special this club is and they don’t want to copy someone else and for that, we will always be Leeds United.”

Leeds remain fully behind Farke as pundit dismisses sack talk

Despite a little disgruntlement creeping in among certain sections of the fanbase, we understand Leeds United remain fully behind Farke and are more than happy with the job he is doing right now.

And in the wake of last season’s promotion near-miss did the club ever consider replacing the 47-year-old, and with chief executive Angus Kinnear having publicly declared him the ‘perfect manager’ for where Leeds United are as a club right now.

As a coach and a man-manager, the Leeds board believe they would struggle to attract someone better and with his record of having won promotion from the Championship twice already, there remains quiet optimism at Elland Road that Farke can add another to his CV this season.

Furthermore, Red Bull’s stake in Leeds is only a minority investment and does not give them a place on the board, nor a say in the running of the club.

Pundit Paul Robinson has also emphatically dismissed claims that the axe could fall on Farke any time soon.

“I can’t speak for the fans or any individual. I wouldn’t personally have any concerns over Daniel Farke. They’re fifth in the league at the moment, just three points off the top after nine games,” Robinson told MOT Leeds News.

“We’re in a results-driven game and the pressure of being Leeds United manager is always apparent. When Leeds are in the Championship, the expectation is to get out of there. How close they came last season, the manager has set a benchmark.

“The one thing you can give a manager is time. You give them millions of pounds, but if you give them time with good players, you’ll reap the rewards. Give him the time and give him the opportunity.

“If we’re in a position at Christmas time or in the new year, and Leeds are mid-table or bottom half, then there’ll be a real issue. That’s when you start questioning things.”

Leeds transfer latest: Free agents being watched / League Two teenager wanted

Farke, meanwhile, has confirmed Leeds are weighing up moves for a number of free-agent midfielders as they look to add more options to their squad and in the wake of the knee injuries sustained by first-choice pair Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev.

The Whites are down to the bare bones in central midfield and will face Sheffield United on Friday night with Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell as their only senior options. Teenager Charlie Crew is their only option off the bench, though he is yet to make his senior debut for the club, indeed making his full debut for his country before appearing for the Whites.

As a result, Leeds put Cheikhou Kouyate through his paces recently, though were forced to abandon his possible free transfer when he reportedly failed a medical.

While Farke did not disclose details on that, he has admitted Leeds are looking at options.

“I spoke about signing a free agent,” Farke said. “As you know, I will never confirm any names. I won’t speak about players who are not under contract at Leeds. I can speak in general, and it is a special and it is a new situation. We are short in numbers, we had a small group anyway but due to the injuries of Ampadu and Gruev and Wober, we have decided to have a deeper look into the free agent market.

“There have been some guests at Thorp Arch in the last few days. But it is important not to speak about names but the profile, we are thin in holding midfield.”

Elsewhere, Leeds are though turning thoughts to the January window and we can reveal they are one of three Championship clubs keen on a deal for Port Vale teenager who has been earning rave reviews.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United record so far