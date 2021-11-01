Kalvin Phillips has insisted that he does not listen to statistics which point out his importance to Leeds’ struggling team.

The Whites proved the surprise package upon their Premier League return last season, but that charm has warn off. Indeed, Marcelo Bielsa’s men have only claimed two wins from 10 games this time around.

The first of those came at Elland Road and Leeds picked up their first away win of the campaign at Norwich on Sunday.

Goal from Raphinha and Rodrigo either side of the Canaries’ equaliser won the day for the visitors.

England international Phillips made his Premier League return following an injury which kept him out.

That Leeds’ fortunes improved with the 25-year-old back in the team perhaps comes as no surprise. The Whites have won just two of the 12 league matches he has not played a part in.

Asked about that statistic, Phillips told Leeds Live: “I don’t really take any notice of that kind of stuff to be honest.

“When I’m not playing, I want the lads to win just as much as when I am so, regardless of whether I’m playing or not, I just want the team to do well and hopefully we can build a few good results in the next few games.”

Leeds, who started Sunday in the relegation zone after Burnley beat Brentford, had to dig deep to claim their 2-1 win over Norwich.

In fact, Phillips pointed out that concentration is a key point his side must work on if they are to build momentum.

“We’re happy to get three points on the board after the tough start that we’ve had,” he said. “To come here and get a decent result, everyone in the changing room is really happy.

“Overall, we had the better chances throughout the game, we scored a goal and then it was a lack of concentration from us to concede from a corner so early on after the goal. We did well to fight it out and get the next goal.”

Leeds have chance at form

Leeds return to action on Sunday when facing Leicester at Elland Road.

After the international break, they play Tottenham – who sacked Nuno Espirito Santo as manager on Monday – before facing Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford.

However, as the Christmas period draws nearer, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool await in consecutive outings.

As such, Bielsa has the chance to steady the ship before that run of games.