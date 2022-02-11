Bielsa gives fresh Phillips return timeline; four Leeds stars missing for Everton clash

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to remain sidelined until early next month, according to boss Marcelo Bielsa.

England midfielder Phillips suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford in early December and underwent surgery later that month.

Bielsa said on Friday morning, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Merseyside to face Everton: “He is expected to return in the first few days of March and his recovery has been going as predicted.”

Brazilian defender Junior Firpo (hamstring) remains unavailable for the trip to Goodison Park.

A third hamstring injury victim Liam Cooper is also still out, while striker Patrick Bamford is sidelined with a foot injury.

Mateusz Klich was among those substituted late in Leeds’ 3-3 midweek draw at Aston Villa with suspected cramp. However, is not added to the injury list.

Bielsa added: “Phillips, Cooper, Firpo and Bamford like in the game against Aston Villa won’t be considered for the game against Everton.

On Firpo, the Whites chief said: “He’s healthy but we’re not going to anticipate his return [tomorrow]. He’s going to return next week.

Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon are braced to lose star midfielder Jack Rudoni this summer, with a host of Premier League and Championship clubs look to land him, TEAMtalk understands.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Dons, despite their own struggles against relegation. Rudoni has played all over midfield and attack for Mark Robinson’s side, and he has bagged seven goals and three assists.

We understand more than half the Championship have scouted Radoni in 2022. Clubs include Fulham, Luton, Nottingham Forest, Swansea, West Brom and Hull.

His exploits have also seen some Premier League clubs actively scouted him. Leeds, Wolves and Burnley are all checking on his progress.

Rudoni has come through the youth tanks at Plough Lane. He did, however, start his career at Crystal Palace being moving on aged just 10.

