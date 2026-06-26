Leeds United are confident that Karl Darlow will commit to a new deal at Elland Road, with sources revealing the terms on offer at Elland Road and why the veteran star will reject a move to Manchester United, together with the widespread domino effect that is now expected to follow.

The Wales international proved himself one of the form goalkeepers over the second half of the season as Leeds cast aside autumnal relegation concerns to secure a 14th-placed finish and book another season of Premier League football at Elland Road.

With ambitious owners, 49ers Enterprises now looking to build a squad of real quality to help Leeds push up the table next season, the club are looking to make five to six signings of real quality who can raise the levels of Daniel Farke’s squad.

And while Leeds’ big offer to sign Harry Wilson on a free transfer from Fulham has ultimately paid dividends, one of the grey areas that still exists in their squad surrounds the goalkeeping department, and with Darlow set to fall out of contract in a matter of days.

The 35-year-old is not short of admirers owing to his impending free agency. Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a move earlier this year, while sources have confirmed that Manchester United hold a genuine interest in bringing the keeper to Old Trafford to act as cover and competition for Senne Lammens.

However, according to new information received by TEAMtalk, Leeds have offered Darlow a new two-year deal, worth more than his current arrangement, and now have a growing confidence that the 15-cap Wales star will sign on the dotted line.

The Whites, while not promising Darlow the No.1 spot, have stressed just how important he is to Farke and that confidence placed in him by the club, together with the growing Welsh contingent at Elland Road, now looks set to convince him to stay.

But as sources can now explain, that will have repercussions on several other players at Elland Road and with the Whites not yet done themselves in the quest to land a new keeper…

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Indeed, Leeds United have already waved goodbye to the long-serving Illan Meslier this summer, the Frenchman – and one of the last remaining remnants from the Marcelo Bielsa era – leaving on a free transfer.

TEAMtalk understands that Besiktas are among the clubs taking a strong interest in signing the former France U21 international on a free transfer

Beyond that, the club has also agreed a new two-year deal with another veteran stopper, Alex Cairns. Now in his second spell at Elland Road, Cairns has served as the club’s third-choice stopper over the last two campaigns, though he has yet to see any senior action in that time.

However, Leeds have decided to keep the 33-year-old around, with Cairns both good for morale and one of the more popular members of the squad. A new two-year arrangement will take effect from July 1.

The decision to keep both Cairns and Darlow may suggest Leeds could abandon their quest to sign a new goalkeeper – as long planned – this summer.

Despite that, sources insist the Whites are still intent on signing a new No.1, with several options under the microscope. The dream addition would be Manchester City’s James Trafford – as revealed by TEAMtalk way back in February – though strong competition and City’s £40m asking price means those hopes look faint at best for Leeds.

Other players, though, have watched, including Parma’s Japan star Zion Suzuki, branded ‘Buffon 2.0’.

Again, though, a sizeable release clause makes a deal difficult for Leeds, though they could try and launch an offer below that.

Darlow is understood to have been informed of Leeds’ bid to bring in another number one and have been transparent with the 35-year-old throughout negotiations.

Should they land a new keeper, Darlow could well find himself relegated to the bench once again. But should Leeds fail in that quest, then neither the club nor Farke will have any qualms about putting their trust in the former Newcastle man once again.

The odd man out in all this is Lucas Perri. The Brazilian was a £13.9m signing by Leeds last July, done so at the insistence of director of football Adam Underwood – arguably his only real transfer fail of last summer’s business.

He has largely failed to live up to expectations, and while performing well in the FA Cup, is soon became clear that Darlow was the stronger option for Farke between the sticks.

We understand that Leeds are open to offers for Perri this summer, though much also depends on their quest to sign a replacement. A failure to sign a new keeper will mean the 28-year-old will stay and be asked to fight for his place.

Sources have revealed that Besiktas – who also like Meslier – are among the sides monitoring his situation, though any deal – and a loan is not ruled out either – would see Leeds likely make a loss on their original investment.

As for Man Utd, their likely missing out on Darlow will mean the Red Devils will have to turn elsewhere in their quest to sign a new back-up for Lammens. Former Manchester United keeper Sam Johnstone is among their other targets.

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