Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow have been in fine form for Leeds this season

Leeds United are poised to reward Karl Darlow with a short-term contract extension this summer, sources have confirmed, in recognition of his outstanding contribution both on and off the pitch during a memorable campaign for Daniel Farke’s side.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper has enjoyed a brilliant season at Elland Road, delivering a string of assured performances that have underlined his quality between the posts for Leeds United.

Some of the Wales international’s saves this season have been truly world-class – including a stunner again on Sunday in the 1-0 win over Brighton – and the feeling is that Darlow is currently in the best form of his career right now.

In his last eight games for the club, Darlow has recorded four clean sheets and conceded just five times.

In 31 appearances for the club so far, he has 10 shut-outs in total; an impressive record for Leeds United.

While Leeds are actively still pursuing a new number one ahead of next season, nothing is set in stone at this stage, and officials at the club have made it clear that Darlow’s value to the club extends far beyond his shot-stopping abilities.

Insiders at the club speak glowingly of the veteran’s influence in the dressing room, where his experience and positive personality have made him a central figure. In an environment often characterised by the intensity of Premier League battles, Darlow’s calm authority and leadership qualities have helped maintain harmony and high standards among the squad.

“Karl has been immense this year,” one source close to the club told TEAMtalk. “Not only has he performed at a high level when called upon, but he’s been a real glue in the group.”

Darlow joined Leeds in 2023 on a short-term deal and has since established himself as a reliable deputy and, as time has progressed at Elland Road, a more frequent starter.

His ability to step in without fuss has been particularly appreciated during periods of injury or rotation. This summer’s planned extension is expected to be for another 12 months, providing continuity and depth as the club strengthens its goalkeeping department.

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Darlow has become a real fan favourite at Leeds United

While the club seeks to upgrade in key positions with fresh talent, retaining experienced heads like Darlow ensures stability and mentorship for younger professionals.

And while Leeds do remain on the trail of a new long-term No.1, sources insist they have not ruled out staying true with Darlow in goal through next season, given the high level of his performances this.

At 36 in October, Leeds know they will, eventually, need to replace him and, while they also have Lucas Perri in reserve, Illan Meslier and Alex Cairns will leave, meaning a new keeper, in some capacity, will be signed this summer.

For Leeds, the move reflects a sensible squad-building strategy from Leeds.

It also signals that the club values characters who embody the right culture, especially important in a competitive dressing room.

Fans have warmed to Darlow’s no-nonsense approach and consistent displays, with many praising his commitment during what has been a challenging yet ultimately rewarding season for the Yorkshire side. As Leeds look ahead to new challenges, the reliable presence of the experienced keeper will be welcome news.

With the transfer window approaching, attention will soon turn to incoming signings, but Darlow’s imminent extension provides an early piece of positive news from Elland Road. It underlines that success in football often rests not only on star arrivals but also on retaining those who quietly hold the group together.

Darlow himself has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, and they could yet launch a move to sign him on a free transfer.

However, with Guglielmo Vicario due to depart and with Antonin Kinsky now earning Roberto De Zerbi’s trust as their No.1, any move for Darlow would likely see him signed as cover and competition for the Czech.

While a move to London would represent a new challenge, Darlow is understood to be settled in the north and would not willingly up sticks if the opportunity to remain at Elland Road is presented to him.

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