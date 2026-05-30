Leeds United are prepared to make a move for on-loan Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci, with TEAMtalk revealing why the World Cup-bound star has now become a serious option for the club and with the costs needed to secure a deal coming to light.

The 27-year-old emerged as one of Wolves’ standout performers last season despite the club’s relegation from the Premier League. Across the campaign, the left-sided central defender made 27 starts in the Premier League, proving a consistent figure in the Old Gold’s defensive line despite their very obvious struggles.

Krejci, who is going to the World Cup finals with Czechia this summer, initially arrived in England on loan from Girona, though Wolves have triggered an obligation to buy for around £26million (€30m, $35m) after the defender reached a set appearance threshold.

However, following relegation, his future at Wolves remains up in the air as they look to reshape their squad ahead of life in the Championship.

Sources indicate Wolves are not planning for a future with the player and that could allow Leeds to step in.

That valuation is not believed to be a major obstacle for Leeds, however.

According to our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, Daniel Farke’s side would be willing to offer a figure around the £26million mark for a player they have admired for much of the past season.

Indeed, Leeds’ interest is not new. Sources have confirmed the Yorkshire club made enquiries about Krejci during the January transfer window as they monitored defensive targets capable of making the step up to Premier League football.

Further talks were held between Leeds and Wolves officials over a potential deal following the Whites’ 3-0 win over Rob Edwards’ side in April, a result that effectively confirmed the visitors’ relegation from the Premier League.

Now Leeds’ summer recruitment plans are accelerating, and Krejci has re-emerged as a serious option as the Whites look to strengthen the left side of their defence.

The Czech international’s profile is understood to appeal strongly to Leeds’ recruitment team, with his physical presence, leadership qualities, Premier League experience and versatility all viewed as major assets. Standing at 6ft 3in, it’s believed he will also add an added physicality at set-pieces; something Leeds vastly improved on last season under Farke.

Krejci’s ability to operate both as a central defender and in a back-three system is another factor that has attracted attention at Elland Road.

Leeds are not alone in their admiration, however, and they won’t have a straight fight for his signature…

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LaLiga and Premier League sides rival Leeds for Krejci

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands there is interest from clubs in Spain, where Krejci’s reputation remains high following his spell with Girona before his move to England.

Several LaLiga sides have tracked his progress throughout the season and are aware that Wolves could be willing to listen to offers.

Despite that interest, sources indicate the player would prefer to remain in the Premier League if possible.

That preference is viewed as a significant boost to Leeds’ hopes of completing a deal should formal negotiations begin in the coming weeks.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that Brentford and Crystal Palace have monitored Krejci in recent months.

Both clubs have carried out scouting work on the defender as they assess potential defensive reinforcements, although neither has advanced their interest as far as Leeds at this stage.

As a result, we understand the Whites could soon advance with a formal proposal for Krejci. And they hope to still bring the player to Elland Road regardless of what happens to Pascal Struijk, who, with a year left on his deal at Elland Road, has himself been linked with a move away.

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