Leeds United are hopeful that Ladislav Krejci will become the club’s first signing of the summer after what holding has been described as “positive talks” with the Wolves star and his representatives, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The Whites are closing in on Premier League safety off the back of an excellent run of form. Successive Premier League wins over Manchester United and Wolves have taken Daniel Farke’s side to 39 points, some eight clear of Tottenham Hotspur in 18th place and the final relegation slot.

A point, or better, in Wednesday’s clash away to another in-form side, Bournemouth, will take Leeds another massive step closer to safety, and it would take a spectacular collapse, coupled with a dramatic set of results elsewhere, for the Whites to go down now.

To that end, Opta gives Leeds just a 0.4% chance of relegation and, to put into context, no side in Premier League history has ever been relegated having reached 39 points after 33 games in a season.

In light of that, Leeds are now starting to put plans in place for their summer recruitment and their continuation as a Premier League side.

And earlier in the year, it was revealed that owners, 49ers Enterprises, have three major priorities this summer: a new goalkeeper, a new striker to compete with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and another left-sided centre-half to provide cover and competition for Pascal Struijk.

In terms of the latter, it emerged over the weekend that, following Saturday’s 3-0 win over Wolves at Elland Road, Leeds had held talks with the visitor’s player, Krejci.

And with the player seen as a ‘strong, tactical fit’ for the Whites, owing to his ability to operate in a back-three system, a move to Elland Road certainly ticked plenty of boxes for Leeds.

Now, an update on those talks from our sources gives Leeds strong optimism that a deal is there to be done…

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Leeds hold positive talks with Ladislav Krejci

Krejci, currently on loan at Molineux from LaLiga side Girona, will make the move permanent this summer for a fee of around £26m (€30m, $35m).

However, the Czech Republic skipper – one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise miserable season at Molineux – will be free to leave Wolves this summer, thanks to a relegation-related clause in his deal.

There is currently no information as to how much a deal would cost, however.

Leeds, though, are very much aware of Krejci’s clause, and used that to their advantage, discussing a possible deal with Wolves officials following Saturday’s game.

Sources can reveal that Brighton are also among the sides interested in the 27-year-old.

However, according to new information received from our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on Wednesday lunchtime, Krejci liked what he heard from Leeds, and we’re told the player is keen on a possible move to Elland Road if an agreement can be struck.

Per Fletcher, Leeds are “really encouraged after talks with his guys and believe he will have no issues agreeing personal terms” at Elland Road.

If all goes to plan, Krejci could well become the Whites’ first signing of the summer.

Leeds looking to tie down Ethan Ampadu to new deal

We also exclusively revealed on Tuesday that Leeds have optimism that Ethan Ampadu will soon commit to a new deal at Elland Road.

The Whites captain, out of contract in summer 2027, will be offered a sizeable pay-rise to stay at the club, and there is already a strong optimism that an agreement can be reached.

It all adds up to the feel-good factor currently surrounding Leeds United. Following Wednesday’s clash at the Vitality Stadium, Leeds United will next face Chelsea for a place in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

Victory over the Blues would earn Leeds their first FA Cup final appearance since 1973 – and while they go into the game as second favourites, the pressure is truly mounting on Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior.

Indeed, sources can reveal that a loss for the Blues to Farke’s side could have catastrophic consequences on his prospects of remaining at the Chelsea helm.

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