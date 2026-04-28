Leeds are open to the sale of Largie Ramazani, seen here with Valencia teammate Jesus Vazquez

Leeds United are ready to sanction the permanent sale of Largie Ramazani to Valencia this summer after the winger dropped a big hint on his future plans, and with TEAMtalk confirming the star is one of SIX out-of-favour attackers the Whites hope to move on.

The Whites paid Almeria €11.7million (£10m, $14m) for the Belgian livewire in August 2024 and, having delivered nine goal contributions in 31 appearances for Leeds across his debut season, it looked like Daniel Farke and Co had unearthed another bargain.

But when Leeds sealed promotion to the Premier League and amid speculation that all was not well behind the scenes between the 25-year-old and Farke, the West Yorkshire took the decision to allow Ramazani to leave on loan for Valencia for the season.

And it is back in Spain where the winger has now found his best form, flourishing under the management of former Leeds coach Carlos Corberan.

Indeed, with six goals and two assists to his name from 26 appearances, Ramazani has caught the eye for the LaLiga side, who have managed to pull their way clear of relegation danger in recent weeks and up to the safety of mid-table.

That progress has allowed Los Che to begin preparations for their summer recruitment drive and, according to local newspaper, El Desmarque, Valencia are keen to make his signing permanent and have already asked the winger if a permanent stay is of interest to him.

When asked about his future at Mestalla, Ramazani dropped a small hint that he was open to staying, having said: “We’ll do the analysis at the end of the season, and I’m going to continue as I have been. I’m ambitious, and I’m going to work until the end of the season.”

To aid his hopes of a move, the report claims Corberan is ‘head over heels’ for Ramazani and is leading the charge to arrange a permanent deal.

Sources can also confirm that Ramazani is one of six attackers Leeds are open to selling this summer, though any hopes of moving one of them on have already suffered a blow…

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Leeds hope to sell SIX attackers this summer

Ramazani is under contract at Leeds until summer 2028, and amid Farke’s belief that the winger is not suitable for his system or is not robust enough for the Premier League, the Whites will not stand in his way over a summer exit.

Leeds would ideally like to get their initial fee back on the winger, though any permanent move could ultimately be for a little less, with his current valuation at around the €10m mark (£8.7m, $11.7m).

Indeed, he is one of six attackers that TEAMtalk understands Leeds hope to move on this summer, with the club looking to move on Jack Harrison, Joel Piroe, and Joe Gelhardt when the window opens for business.

Harrison is currently on loan with Fiorentina, and the Whites will hope they take up their permanent option to sign him, despite recent reports suggesting the move could collapse.

Leeds, though, do not see a future for the player and will look to find an alternative solution if La Viola decide against a permanent deal.

Gelhardt, meanwhile, has shone while on loan with Hull, and the Tigers will look to make his move permanent this summer regardless of what division they find themselves in.

Gelhardt has played a leading role in Hull’s quest to finish in the play-off places, and Leeds are understood to value the 23-year-old at around the £3m mark.

A solution will also be needed for Piroe, who has fallen out of favour under Farke this season. Once Leeds secure their Premier League status, Piroe will be told he is free to leave this summer.

Leeds’ sister club, Rangers, and Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough both remain options, though it is likely the latter will look elsewhere if they themselves are promoted.

In addition, Leeds will also send loanee Facundo Buonanotte back to Brighton after he failed to impress Farke and having regularly been overlooked in his matchday squads.

The two-time capped Argentina playmaker has only managed 24 minutes of Premier League football since moving to Elland Road.

However, Leeds’ plans to sell Matteo Joseph look likely to hit a brick wall after the striker sustained an ACL injury earlier this month. Now facing a lengthy period on the sidelines, the Whites will now struggle to find a buyer as the Spain Under-21 star begins a lengthy period of rehabilitation.

Leeds want to sign 26-goal Japan striker

In terms of incomings, Leeds are keen to add another centre-forward option to take the burden off Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

While the England star has impressed this season, working his way back into the England squad, he is guilty of missing plenty of big chances, and the Whites know they need another option to boost their options.

As a result, sources can confirm Leeds have a very serious interest in signing Japanese star Ayase Ueda, though they will need to battle Tottenham and Everton for his signature. The Feyenoord striker has netted 26 times this season.

Leeds will hope the presence of Ueda’s Japanese international teammate Ao Tanaka could give them the upper hand in any transfer race.

The midfielder has been linked with an Elland Road exit this summer, though, as Dominic Matteo exclusively told TEAMtalk, the player needs to be careful what he wishes for amid interest from Man Utd, among others.

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