There may yet be a late twist in the tale in Crysencio Summerville’s proposed move from Leeds United to West Ham, despite the winger reportedly completing a medical with the Premier League side.

After seeing academy jewel Archie Gray join Tottenham for a fee in the region of £40m, many Leeds fans would have feared star players such as Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto would join him out the Elland Road exit door.

While TEAMTalk understands Everton are keeping tabs on the latter, and had a bid for him rejected last summer, Italian international Gnonto is staying put at Leeds… for now.

However, it seems the Championship Player of the Year, who scored 21 goals and bagged 10 assists last season, will be departing the Whites after nearly four years at the club.

Summerville was initially linked with Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, and more, but the Netherlands Under-21 international seems set to head to the Hammers instead.

DON’T MISS: Leeds bid to sign classy star from Champ rivals crushed with Liverpool target embroiled in transfer merry-go-round

Julen Lopetegui’s side agreed personal terms with the former Feyenoord youngster on Wednesday and the Championship team accepted their offer – which was in excess of £25m with add-ons.

This led to much consternation amongst Leeds’ fanbase, with many disappointed that the club’s owners, 49ers Enterprises, had accepted an offer significantly below what they wanted.

Indeed, many valued the 22-year-old in a similar bracket to the £40m Spurs spent on Gray, although the former has just two years left on his Leeds contract.

‘No total agreements’ on Summerville

While it seemed that this transfer was done and dusted, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims there are still hurdles to overcome before he becomes a West Ham player.

Although he confirmed Summerville has completed his medical with the Hammers on Thursday, there are still ‘no total agreements’. Plettenberg tweeted that it is yet to be confirmed if the winger signs a four or five-year contract and there is ‘no complete agreement’ on the final transfer fee with Leeds.

He added the details are still being worked out as West Ham try to sign him, Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and either Borussia Dortmund’s Niclas Fullkrug or Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran.

READ MORE: Brighton draw up new offer for Leeds star after cooling interest in Liverpool target

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that United and West Ham will hold talks this weekend to attempt to finalise the transfer of Wan-Bissaka to the London Stadium.

West Ham target trio

The Red Devils want around £15m for the right-back and West Ham believe they can sign him for cheaper given he has less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

Incidentally, the Hammers’ efforts to sign Duran, 20, have been impeded by Villa’s £40m price tag, whereas 31-year-old Fullkrug would cost significantly less than that.

The Germany international joined Dortmund from Werder Bremen for £14.3m 12 months ago and it’s claimed he would cost upwards of £22m this summer.

There may yet be more twists and turns in West Ham’s bid to sign Summerville, Fullkrug, and Wan-Bissaka in the coming days and weeks.