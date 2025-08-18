Leeds United manager Daniel Farke still hopes to strengthen his squad

Leeds United have agreed personal terms with an AC Milan forward and hope to finalise a permanent – not a loan – transfer, according to reports.

Leeds get their Premier League campaign underway on Monday night when hosting David Moyes’ Everton at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side have splashed out around £100m on new signings this summer, though nothing has been spent on transfer fees for forwards.

Indeed, both of the attack-minded players Leeds have signed thus far – Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin – joined on free transfers.

Leeds are determined to add firepower in the final fortnight of the window and The Athletic recently revealed Leeds’ interest in Noah Okafor.

The AC Milan forward, 25, can operate on the flanks or up front. Okafor is a concrete target for Leeds and reporter Ben Jacobs has now stated club-to-club talks will advance this week.

“Leeds United opened talks with Noah Okafor last week with discussions continuing over the weekend,” wrote Jacobs on X.

“LUFC keen to add another attacker before the window shuts. Nothing agreed with Milan yet, but talks expected to continue this week.”

And in a wildly encouraging update coming out of Italy, Gazzetta dello Sport journalist, Luca Bianchin, claimed Leeds have agreed personal terms with Okafor.

“Leeds have reached an agreement on the contract with Noah Okafor,” stated Bianchin on X. “Negotiations are accelerating.

“Leeds aim to finalise a permanent deal, Milan have not yet said yes and are considering.”

How much Leeds are prepared to pay was not made clear. When joining Milan from RB Salzburg in 2023, Okafor cost roughly €15m / £13m.

Okafor deal comes after Liverpool miss

Leeds’ interest in Okafor has ramped up on the back of failing to raid Liverpool.

The Athletic’s James Pearce – who specialises in covering Liverpool – previously reported Leeds were showing interest in signing Ben Doak.

The 19-year-old has the green light to leave Liverpool with his pathway to regular minutes continually blocked by Mohamed Salah.

Doak dazzled during a loan spell with Middlesbrough last season and Liverpool hoped to generate around £25m in ‘pure profit’.

The Scot is classified as a homegrown player at Anfield after joining from Celtic when aged just 15 four years ago.

However, Bournemouth have seen a £25m bid accepted and barring any last-minute hiccups, Doak will join Andoni Iraola’s side.