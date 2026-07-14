Leeds ‘agree’ second biggest transfer in club’s history with World Cup star to sign, FOUR sources confirm

Leeds are closing in on a new centre-back

Leeds United have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic, in a move that is set to be the second biggest in the club’s history.

Multiple sources have now confirmed the news, with Daniel Farke poised to snap up Pascal Struijk’s replacement, after the Dutchman joined Brighton in a £20million deal last month.

Premier League rivals Sunderland and Bournemouth had already been in talks over the talented defender before Leeds then joined the race.

TEAMtalk insider Graeme Bailey revealed on July 13 that Elland Road transfer chiefs had held talks with Muharemovic’s camp over the weekend.

And, having claimed that Leeds were planning on making a bid for Muharemovic on Tuesday, Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, who has almost 35,000 followers on X, has now confirmed the deal: “Leeds wins the race: Tarik Muharemovic is a new Peacocks player. Figures and details to follow shortly.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post‘s Graham Smyth also confirmed that a preliminary deal for a fee in the region of €40million (£34.1m) has been agreed.

Smyth reports that player terms are ‘still to be finalised’ but that Leeds have ‘taken a big step towards quickly filling a major gap in the starting-XI’.

Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano also tweeted: “Exclusive story from Saturday, now confirmed: Leeds United agree deal to sign Tarik Muharemović, here we go! €40m package fee to Sassuolo, Juventus get €20m as sell-on clause. Muharemović will travel for medical and contract signing at #LUFC.”

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Muharemovic heading to Elland Road

Meanwhile, respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio made it a quartet of confirmations for a deal that will be second only to Leeds’ signing of Georginio Rutter in January 2023.

Indeed, Di Marzio wrote on X: “Muharemovic set to join @LUFC for 40 million. Final details are being ironed out.”

Muharemovic made three starts for Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 World Cup and was sent off in a 4-1 group-stage defeat to Switzerland.

In terms of his playing style, Muharemovic is described as a left-footed centre-back who mostly played in a back four at Sassuolo last season but can also be deployed in a back three – the very formation Farke deployed at the end of the season that played a major part in Leeds staying up.