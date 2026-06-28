Trusted source reveals shock £20m Leeds sale of key starter to Premier League rivals

Leeds United have reportedly agreed a deal to sell centre-back Pascal Struijk to Premier League rivals Brighton, as the Elland Road outfit face a rebuild at the back.

The club’s survival during the 2025/26 season was largely built on a strong defensive effort, especially after the shift to a back five, with 56 goals conceded in 38 Premier League outings.

The trio of Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Struijk all excelled as Daniel Farke’s men lost only one of their last nine games of the campaign to eventually finish 14th, eight points clear of 18th-placed West Ham.

However, with Strujk’s contract at Leeds heading into its final 12 months, there was always the potential of a sale – at the right price – and it appears that Brighton have triggered that price.

Indeed, The Athletic‘s Beren Cross has revealed that the two clubs have verbally agreed a £20million (€23m / $26m) transfer for Struijk to head to the south coast this summer.

A deal is expected to be pushed through in due course, seeing the Whites head towards the first sale of the summer as a result.

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Struijk contract hopes fail as Brighton deal nears

For their part, Leeds had been keen to tie Struijk down to a new contract. However, the club are now forced to delve into the market of left-footed centre-backs, as they aim to replace the Dutchman.

Struijk started 33 of his 34 Premier League appearances for the club during this past season but missed out on a place in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup, having been on the fringes ahead of the tournament.

He came through the Jong Ajax set-up and has been with Leeds since January 2018, playing almost 200 games, after being signed for a bargain £1m.

As for Brighton’s interest in the player, they have been in desperate need of another centre-back following the £52m sale of Jan Paul van Hecke to Tottenham, while Andy Webster also left upon the expiry of his contract.

Meanwhile, Albion are also thought to have an interest in Atalanta’s Honest Ahanor, another left-footer who plays on the left of a three.

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