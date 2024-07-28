Leeds bid to sign classy star from Champ rivals crushed with Liverpool target embroiled in transfer merry-go-round

The prospects of Leeds United winning the race to sign Norwich midfielder Gabriel Sara are fading fast after Atalanta earmarked the player as possible replacement for a player many feel is destined to sign for Liverpool.

Daniel Farke is under pressure to deliver for Leeds this season, with promotion to the Premier League very much a target after losing the Championship play-off final to Southampton at Wembley.

Many key players are expected to depart the club with Profit and Sustainability Rules needing to be complied with. Archie Gray has already left to join Tottenham and Georginio Rutter and Crysensio Summerville are both linked heavily with exits. Farke is prepared for another tough campaign.

“We all know last season was long with many odds against us – and it was of course heartbreaking,” he said recently.

“You need a few weeks to recharge and be ready for the new season.

“This pre-season is nearly six weeks of work. I’m quite sure when the real stuff starts we’ll be ready to go.

“After such an exhausting season, it’s important we are not in red-hot form too early because you have to keep that for the 46 games.”

But something of a transfer merry-go-round could cost Leeds in terms of an incoming.

Sara, a star for Farke’s former club Norwich last season, is a key target, but they may now face competition from Europa League winners Atalanta.

The Italian side have added him to the list of potential alternatives for Matt O’Riley, a Celtic midfielder they fear being priced out for. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are expected to lose star midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who is a target for Liverpool.

There are reports that Celtic value Denmark midfielder O’Riley, who has scored 27 goals in 119 games for the Scottish champions, at £25m. His boss Brendan Rodgers is not fretting over his player’s future; he is currently in the US on a pre-season tour.

IN DEPTH: The top 10 most controversial transfers of all time: Real Madrid, Man Utd deals and more…

“There’s no update, fairly relaxed,” Rodgers told reporters.

“He knows the privilege it is to play for Celtic. Celtic is a club where you can move on but you don’t have to and it’s a very difficult club to move on from.

“Naturally, with the wages that are on offer for players, that makes it a real challenge for Celtic to compete at that level. He knows what he has here.

“We’re all quite relaxed with it. Every player has a value, we know that.

“He’s working very well, very focused. Naturally, when you’re a really a good player, especially a young player, who’s committed and as professional as he is then he’s going to acquire attention.

“He’s working so well and there’s nothing really to report on him.”

Leeds face Atalanta threat in Sara race

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been quiet in the market this summer amid links with Koopmeiners. New manager Arne Slot is expecting business to pick up before the window closes.

“We already have a very good team I’m already really happy with,” said Slot.

“But it would be a surprise for all of us I think, if we don’t bring any player in. So that will probably happen in the end.

“For now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.”

Slot, also speaking from America, said he and technical director Richard Hughes are working hard on deals.

“Of course Richard and me, and other people as well, are trying to improve the squad where possible, but that’s not that easy because we have so many good players,” said Slot.

“Richard, more than me, is really working hard on that as well and he keeps me updated every time. If there is any news on that, we will come to you.”

READ MORE: Man Utd blamed for botching rivals’ transfer as Ratcliffe nears sweet double deal that’ll cost very little