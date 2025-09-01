Leeds United have seen a loan bid for a classy Fulham attacker turned down, though one reporter has touted the possibility of an ‘improved offer’ being lodged.

Under Daniel Farke, Leeds look a far more solid unit than the one that suffered relegation from the Premier League in the 2022/23 season. However, if the opening stages of the season have highlighted one concern for the Whites it’s a lack of stardust in the final third.

Leeds have been linked with re-signing last year’s loanee, Manor Solomon, at points throughout the summer.

However, with Noah Okafor signed for the left side, Spurs winger Solomon is now the subject of a loan approach from Crystal Palace on deadline day.

Instead, reporter Ben Jacobs has brought news of Leeds making a move for Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

Unfortunately for Farke and co, Leeds’ opening proposal which centred on a loan has been turned down.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Understand Leeds have had a loan offer rejected for Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson.”

Wilson, 28, can play on the right wing or in an advanced midfield role. He bagged six goals in 25 Premier League appearances last term, though with Fulham targeting new attackers, he may be surplus to requirements.

Fulham are signing Tyrique George from Chelsea for £22m and continue to seek a second addition in the final third. Kevin (Shakhtar Donetsk) and Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) are in their sights.

As such, there may be scope for Leeds to succeed with a second bid for the left-footed Wilson and Jacobs hinted there may be more to come from the west Yorkshire outfit before this evening’s 7pm deadline.

In a follow-up tweet on X, Jacobs added: “Unclear if Leeds are set to make an improved offer.”