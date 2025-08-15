Leeds United are closing in on a club-to-club agreement with Leicester City for James Justin, and after missing out on a Liverpool winger, attention has turned to raiding AC Milan, according to reports.

With less than a year remaining on his contract and his side suffering relegation last term, James Justin always looked a likely candidate to be on the move this summer.

Everton were linked but according to multiple sources, it’s Leeds Utd where the one-cap England international’s future will lay.

Taking to X earlier on Friday, reporter Ben Jacobs wrote: “Leeds United are in advanced talks with Leicester City to sign defender James Justin.”

The full-back is equally comfortable playing at right-back or left-back and Jacobs’ reporting was quickly backed up by Sky Sports.

Furthermore, Sky Sports noted Justin’s arrival will free up Isaac Schmidt to join Werder Bremen.

‘Leeds United are in advanced talks with Leicester City for James Justin,’ read Sky’s report.

‘The two clubs are discussing a fee for the 27-year-old full-back, who has a year to run on his contract.

‘The newly-promoted Premier League club are keen to add to their depth in the position. Justin can operate both as a right-back and a left-back and his arrival would likely allow Issac Schmidt to depart.

‘Werder Bremen have held talks over a potential loan, but Leeds will not allow him to go without a replacement.’

Details on how big the fee for Justin will be are scarce at present and prior reports have differed wildly when reporting on the expected number.

Some have mentioned just £6m could seal a deal, while others have cited £15m. If Leeds do forge an agreement with Leicester it won’t be long before the true number comes to light.

Winger next after James Justin?

The Athletic’s James Pearce – who specialises in covering Liverpool – revealed one week ago that Leeds were taking a close look at Ben Doak.

The 19-year-old has the green light to leave Liverpool with his pathway to regular minutes continually blocked by Mohamed Salah.

Doak dazzled during a loan spell with Middlesbrough last season and Liverpool hoped to generate around £25m in ‘pure profit’.

The Scot is classified as a homegrown player at Anfield after joining from Celtic when aged just 15 four years ago.

But according to numerous reports including from Ben Jacobs, Fabrizio Romano and the Guardian, Doak is heading to Bournemouth.

The Cherries have finalised a deal with Liverpool worth £25m and once signed, Doak will take the place of Dango Ouattara who is heading to Brentford.

With Doak off the table for Leeds, The Athletic revealed AC Milan’s Noah Okafor is coming under consideration.

Their reporter, Beren Cross, wrote: ‘Leeds United are interested in a move for Milan forward Noah Okafor.

‘There has been no official approach or club-to-club talks at this stage though the 25-year-old is a player that Leeds are looking at in the final weeks of the window.

‘Okafor spent the second half of the 2024-25 season on loan at Napoli, only making four appearances for club, though he was part of the squad that won the Serie A title. He was set to be loaned to RB Leipzig in January before the deal collapsed.

‘A Switzerland international who has represented the side at the World Cup, Okafor has been capped 24 times, scoring twice.

‘Okafor is capable of operating as a centre-forward or on either flank. Leeds have already reinforced their front line this summer with the addition of Lukas Nmecha on a free transfer, while they have also reached an agreement in principle to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was also a free agent after leaving Everton.’

Since Cross’ update, Leeds officially announced Calvert-Lewin’s arrival on Friday afternoon.