Leeds United are preparing to press ahead with their long-standing interest in Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk that Daniel Farke currently leads the race for one of the Championship’s most highly-rated young talents.

As initially reported in Tuesday’s Daily Mail, sources have confirmed that Leeds‘ recruitment team are hot on the trail of the 32-times capped Northern Ireland international and are now ready to push ahead with their interest in him that dates back several transfer windows.

And with Southampton kicked out of the play-offs and ultimately failing in their mission to return to the Premier League, Leeds are ready to intensify their pursuit of the 22-year-old star as they look to secure a first signing of the summer window.

Charles has been firmly on Leeds’ radar over multiple transfer windows – dating back to his time on loan with Sheffield Wednesday in the 2024/25 campaign – and club officials believe this summer could finally provide an opportunity to bring the versatile midfielder to Elland Road.

The 22-year-old, who, like so many of Farke’s signings, is physically strong and stands at 6ft 2in tall, is viewed as an ideal fit for the Whites’ squad thanks to his flexibility and all-action style of play.

Primarily a central midfielder, Charles is also capable of operating out wide and at full-back, qualities that have made him one of the most attractive young players outside the Premier League.

Sources have told our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey that Leeds see the Southampton star as the type of profile capable of strengthening multiple areas of the squad while also fitting the energetic and technically demanding style they want to implement moving forward.

Southampton remain reluctant to lose the player and are understood to value Charles highly despite their own ongoing squad planning, though have put a minimum price on a deal for a player who has just a year left on his deal…

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Southampton set price for Leeds target Shea Charles

With a little over 12 months remaining on his deal at St Mary’s, Saints will reluctantly listen to offers for the player and it’s understood it would take a fee in the region of £20million to convince the Saints to sanction a sale.

That valuation has not deterred interest.

Indeed, sources have confirmed a number of Premier League clubs, including Everton, have monitored Charles closely over the past 12 months, while several sides from across Europe have also explored his situation.

However, despite that competition, sources understand that Leeds are currently regarded as the frontrunners.

The West Yorkshire outfit have maintained a consistent interest in Charles and are understood to have completed extensive background work on the player, placing them in a strong position should they decide to formalise their pursuit.

Leeds’ recruitment team regularly targets players with a year left on their deal, believing they can be signed for a bargain fee; a category Charles very much falls into.

There is also a belief within Leeds that Charles, who is open to a switch to the Premier League, possesses the potential to develop into a Premier League-level performer, making him an attractive investment regardless of which division the club find themselves competing in over the coming seasons.

The Manchester-born midfielder has continued to enhance his reputation with Northern Ireland, where his maturity, versatility and tactical intelligence have drawn praise from coaches and scouts alike.

Those attributes have only strengthened Leeds’ conviction that he could become a key figure at Elland Road.

While negotiations are yet to get underway, TEAMtalk understands Leeds are expected to step up their efforts in the coming weeks as they look to get ahead of rival suitors and bring the player in at Elland Road.

His arrival could pave the way for Leeds to let one of their own midfielders depart, with Illia Gruev – who himself only has a year left on his deal – a prime candidate to leave.

However, the Bulgarian has made clear his desire to stay, while also saying some very complimentary things about Leeds United.

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