Leeds United are strongly considering making a move for a goal-per-game striker in January despite agreeing fresh terms with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and how much he’ll cost has been revealed.

Leeds recently fended off Manchester United when ironing out a new and improved contract with starting striker, Calvert-Lewin.

The Red Devils had hoped to poach the 29-year-old in January, though Calvert-Lewin has agreed a contract extension that extends his stay in west Yorkshire until the summer of 2029.

As part of the agreement, Calvert-Lewin will also become the highest paid player in Leeds’ history.

Clearly, Leeds have total and unwavering faith in the frontman despite a chequered injury history. However, with the club looking upwards and setting their sights on European football, strength in depth is crucial.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news back on November 10 of Leeds being among a cluster of Premier League sides making checks on Dinamo Zagreb’s Dion Beljo.

The towering 6ft5in Croatian has scored 17 goals in 17 games across all competitions this season, including six goals across Champions League qualifiers and the Europa League.

According to a fresh update from the i paper, Leeds have now installed 24-year-old Beljo as their top target for the upcoming winter window.

Furthermore, the report revealed how much it’ll take to get the green light from Dinamo Zagreb, with a £20m price tag cited.

Leeds gunning for more firepower in January

The report stated: ‘Although football finance sources believe Leeds have enough headroom to “go again” in January if they need to, the expectation is the club will be “reactive rather than proactive”.

‘But there is a genuine dilemma for Leeds – push the boat out in the New Year in an attempt to cement European hopes or believe that good summer business is enough.

‘A Premier League that feels as open as any in recent years offers Leeds a chance that might not come again.

‘Top of their transfer wish list is a striker to challenge Calvert-Lewin, whose form this season prompted interest from Manchester United and an imminent new contract.

‘Recruitment sources suggest Leeds are shopping in Europe for a player in the 18-24 age bracket and The i Paper understands Leeds are one of the clubs who have made checks on Dion Beljo, the Dinamo Zagreb striker who has impressed in the Europa League recently. He would cost around £20m.’

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