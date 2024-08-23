Leeds United are set for a busy final week of the transfer window as Daniel Farke looks to replace some of the big names that have left Elland Road this summer.

The Whites have been forced into selling the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Luis Sinisterra and Archie Gray, and have generated around £142m from player sales.

Despite this, Leeds have reinvested very little of that in new additions. However, they have finally brought in a new winger, Largie Ramazani, whose arrival was officially announced on Thursday.

Ramazani, who was also the subject of interest from Everton this summer, generally plays as a winger but can also be deployed as a centre-forward when required.

The 23-year-old is a product of Manchester United’s academy and he scored four goals in 31 appearances last season for a poor Almeria side that were relegated from LaLiga.

Spanish outlet Cadena SER’s international football expert Bruno Alemany believes that Leeds is the ideal move for Ramazani as he aims to kick on in his career.

“[Leeds] have a very good youth system and [it] is an important showcase,” Alemany said, as cited by Sport Witness.

“It is a competition in which the sporting directors are very attentive and they are well paid. In fact, Leeds pay very well, so it is a good and perfect destination for Largie Ramazani.”

Leeds plot move for Bournemouth star

According to Football Insider, Leeds are keen to sign a new right-back before the transfer window closes and they are considering a ‘surprise’ move for Bournemouth star Max Aarons.

Farke is a big admirer of Aarons having previously worked with the defender during his time at Norwich City and is reportedly keen on a reunion at Elland Road.

It’s claimed that Leeds have ‘registered their interest’ in signing Aarons on a season-long loan as Farke looks to ‘enhance his defensive options.’

The Whites have conceded six goals in their first three league games this season and are under pressure to turn their poor form around quickly.

Leeds face Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening and will hope to get their first win on the board.

Aarons, 24, made 20 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season. He fell down the pecking order towards the end of the campaign after a hamstring injury saw him ruled out of 13 matches.

The Cherries have signed a new right-back, Julian Araujo from Barcelona, who featured against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener last weekend.

Aarons now finds himself behind Araujo and Adam Smith in the pecking order, so a loan to Leeds could be a good opportunity to get his career back on track.

