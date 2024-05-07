Leeds Man City raid hits major obstacle despite cash injection from unusual source

Leeds United’s hopes of securing a return to Elland Road for Kalvin Phillips have seemingly hit a bump in the road.

Phillips is two years into a six-year deal with Manchester City but has been farmed out on loan to West Ham after a disrupted start to life at the Etihad.

The England international has seen his attempts to break into the City team frustrated by injuries.

Pep Guardiola’s comments about Phillips’ weight suggested that the relationship between the player and the club had become strained.

In two seasons with Manchester City, Phillips has made just 16 appearances.

His loan spell at West Ham also hasn’t gone to plan but manager David Moyes believes Phillips needs support to match expectations.

“Kalvin’s a human being and what he needs is support and people to help him, which is what we’ll do,” Moyes told the Athletic.

“We need our fans to give all our players the support they require.

“Kalvin’s a really good player and I do believe we can still make something out of the time we’ve got with him here.”

Manchester City raise eyebrows with Kalvin Phillips’ asking price

Phillips joined Manchester City in 2022 for a reported fee of £45 million and while the club have knocked a few million off that figure, their asking price has still come as a bit of a surprise.

City have reportedly told Leeds United that it would take at least £40million to free Phillips from his long-term deal in Manchester.

Phillips undoubtedly played his best football at Elland Road and he has been linked with a return to the club since before his loan move to West Ham.

Despite Moyes’ encouraging words for Phillips, it has been reported that West Ham will not trigger an option to buy the defensive midfielder.

Can Leeds United afford the fee?

Leeds United look set for promotion playoff action in coming weeks which might set them up for a return to the top-flight.

The Whites have just secured an injection of capital from an unusual source in the form of a big investment in their parent company from film star Will Ferrell.

It has been suggested that Ferrell could stump up the cash needed for a Leeds United rebuild regardless of whether or not they secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

Phillips is reportedly eager to return to Leeds United where he played for 12 years all told as a junior and senior player.