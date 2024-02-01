Leeds reach agreement to sign Premier League defender as Phil Hay confirms journey for medical

Leeds United are set to sign Burnley right-back Connor Roberts on loan before the end of deadline day, according to reports.

Roberts is due to join Leeds on loan for the next six months, but there will not be an obligation for them to buy him afterwards.

The news has been revealed by reliable Leeds source Phil Hay (The Athletic), who has confirmed Roberts is already on his way to West Yorkshire for a medical.

As a right-back, Roberts will help fill the void left by the departure of Luke Ayling to Middlesbrough and the decision to terminate Djed Spence’s loan from Tottenham Hotspur, who have since sent that player to Genoa in Serie A.

Roberts has played in 14 of Burnley’s 22 Premier League matches so far this season, starting eight of them.

He was an unused substitute for their FA Cup loss to Tottenham but was brought on in two Carabao Cup matches earlier in the season.

However, Burnley also have Vitinho (who has played 20 times in all competitions this season) and CJ Egan-Riley (who recently received his first call-up to a matchday squad this season) who can play in Roberts’ role as a right-back.

Roberts remains under contract at Turf Moor until the end of next season, having been with Burnley since his 2021 sale by Swansea City.

Leeds secure services of promotion winner

Indeed, with 43 appearances and four goals along the way, not to mention a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Season, Roberts was an important part of the Burnley squad that won promotion to the Premier League last season at the first time of asking following relegation – a feat Leeds are looking to mimic over the coming months.

As things stand, Daniel Farke’s side are fourth in the Championship table after 29 games, a couple of points away from the automatic promotion places and with a useful cushion keeping them in the play-off places.

Roberts – who has been a Championship regular in three seasons with Swansea and one with Burnley, but also has 39 Premier League appearances to his name from between those two spells – will be their first signing of the winter transfer window at this late stage.

They have also been exploring potential reinforcements at centre-back, but targets such as Everton’s Mason Holgate and Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall look likely to be heading elsewhere (Sheffield United have been looking at both as well) instead.

At least they know Roberts will be becoming theirs for the rest of the season, bringing plenty of experience to their defence.

Now 28 years old, Roberts has earned 53 caps at international level for Wales over recent years.

He will join fellow Welsh internationals Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James at Elland Road.

Leeds are next in action on Friday night when they visit 13th-placed Bristol City for their next league match.

