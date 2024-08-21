Leeds United are set to sign Belgian forward Largie Ramazani on a permanent deal despite facing competition for his signature, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The 23-year-old, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, scored four goals in 31 appearances last season for a poor Almeria side that were relegated from LaLiga.

Ramazani’s contract with the Spanish side is set to expire in less than 12 months, which has forced them into a reluctant sale.

The forward is a product of Manchester United’s academy and as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this month, Everton have also shown an interest in him.

The Toffees made enquiries with Almeria to understand the conditions of a potential deal but ultimately decided against an offer.

Ramazani is keen to test himself in English football and seems to have got his wish, with a switch to Leeds now imminent after the Yorkshire side agreed on a fee for him.

“Leeds United have agreed deal to sign Largie Ramazani from Almeria, here we go!” Romano posted on X.

“Fee will be €11.7m (£9.9m) total package with add-ons included, plus a 15% sell-on clause. Medical tests booked.”

Leeds agree new winger transfer

Leeds boss Daniel Farke hasn’t been shy to voice his frustrations over the Whites’ transfer business this summer, but he’ll hope that Ramazani can prove his worth at Elland Road.

Leeds have lost a multitude of players including Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Luis Sinisterra and Archie Gray, generating around £142m from player sales.

However, they’ve been unable to reinvest most of that so far due to FFP concerns – making just four new signings, including one loan so far.

Ramazani looks set to be Summerville’s replacement and filling the Dutchman’s shoes will be no easy task.

Summerville scored an outstanding 20 goals in the Championship last term and Farke will hope that Ramazani can do similar.

Leeds fans will expect their team to challenge for promotion despite them losing some of their best stars and that won’t be an easy task.

The Whites have picked up just two points from their first two Championship fixtures and will hope to get their first win against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Ramazani won’t be available for that fixture but should be involved in their following game against Hull City, barring any late twists.

His medical is booked in for Thursday and he is expected to be announced as a new Leeds player later that day.

Standing at 5ft6, the ex-Red Devil isn’t known for his strength but has the pace and technical ability to glide past opposition defenders with ease.

Ramazani is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so he’ll be one to watch in the Championship this term.

