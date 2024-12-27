Illan Meslier has been heavily linked with moves away from Leeds United and TEAMtalk can reveal two clubs who are considering a move for the goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old has struggled to find consistent form in the Championship this season but remains Daniel Farke’s main man between the sticks, playing every league game for Leeds so far.

There has been some speculation that Meslier could move to a Premier League club in January. Manchester United and Arsenal have both reportedly shown interest in the Frenchman, for example.

TEAMtalk understands that Ruben Amorim is very happy with current Man Utd keeper Andre Onana and has no intention of bringing in a new number one.

There is a chance that Altay Bayindir could leave in pursuit of more game time and the Red Devils look for a new back-up keeper, but that is more likely next summer than in January.

Arsenal are in a similar situation in that Mikel Arteta firmly backs David Raya as his first-choice shot stopper. They could also look to bring in a new number two next summer but sources say that there has been no approach from either Man Utd or Arsenal for Meslier to date.

Meslier has made it clear to Farke that he is fully committed to Leeds until at least the end of the season. He wants to prove himself in the Premier League and therefore helping the Whites secure promotion is his priority.

It would therefore be a surprise if Meslier leaves in January – but there are two European clubs who ARE considering a move for him.

Rennes, Fiorentina keeping tabs on Leeds star

TEAMtalk understands that French side Rennes have looked at the possibility of signing Meslier.

Rennes are in the market for a new keeper and PSV Eindhoven star Walter Benitez is their top target, but Meslier has also been shortlisted as well.

Sources state that Fiorentina are also looking to bring in a new keeper and have shown interest in Meslier. They signed David de Gea this past summer but they want a more long-term option than the 34-year-old.

The Italian club want to sign a younger shot stopper who could become the first choice option straight away and that is something that could interest Meslier.

However, the fact is that Leeds are very reluctant to allow Meslier to leave mid-season, even if he has received criticism for some of his recent performances.

From Meslier’s point of view, any potential move would have to guarantee him consistent playing time and it’s unlikely he’d get that at either Manchester United or Arsenal.

It’s possible that Leeds could look to bring in a new keeper next summer if they are promoted to the Premier League and Meslier’s performances aren’t deemed consistent enough, but Farke still views him as a top keeper with further room for imporvement.

Meslier is under contract until 2026 so if Leeds do choose to sell him, next summer will be their last chance to recoup a decent fee, as things stand.

