Borussia Monchengladbach manager Eugen Polanski admits it is a “big loss” to lose defender Nico Elvedi ahead of a mooted move to Leeds United.

Leeds have made some big-money signings ahead of the new season, with Daniel Farke’s side forking out just under £85m on goalkeeper James Trafford and centre-back Tarik Muharemovic.

The latter was a replacement for Pascal Struijk, who was snapped up by Brighton for around £20m earlier this summer.

Amid an injury to left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, Leeds fans have called on the 49ers to bolster their defensive line, and as the summer window enters its final couple of weeks, it seems those prayers may be answered.

On Saturday, German transfer journalist Florian Plettenberg reported that a full agreement between Leeds and Monchengladbach had taken place over an £8.5m fee with a 15% sell-on clause.

The 29-year-old, who wasn’t in the German team’s squad for their 2-1 pre-season friendly win over Aston Villa on Sunday, is reportedly set to sign a deal until 2029 with the Elland Road team.

Ahead of a medical this week, his manager Polanski has lamented the news that the Switzerland international is heading for pastures new.

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Indeed, Elvedi has been at the club since 2015 and has made 364 appearances for them, scoring 19 goals along the way. It is clear, going by Polanski’s comments, he will not be easy to replace.

He said, via Sport Witness, “He’s a real rock for us, so this is a big loss. On the other hand, it’s a question of finances, and there’s Nico’s wish to leave, having given so much to this club over 11 years. Therefore, we can’t and don’t want to stand in his way.”

The club’s sporting director, Rouven Schröder, also said that Elvedi’s sale is well on track.

He added, “We’re well on our way to Nico leaving, but nothing is finalised yet. At the end of the day, it’s clear that we’ll need to bring in another centre-back if Nico leaves. We’re prepared, no question, but the decision hasn’t been made.”

Elvedi arrival paves way for Leeds exit

His arrival seems to have set in motion the exit of Leeds defender Sebastiaan Bornauw. The 27-year-old played 17 times for the Whites last season but he was very much a backup player.

Indeed, the Belgian started just five Premier League games under Farke and only made his debut in December after signing from Wolfsburg as a squad player for around £5m.

Even though that was his brief, Bornauw is reportedly keen to head out elsewhere to get more game time, something the Yorkshire team won’t be able to guarantee him.

Now, Plettenberg states Leeds have reached a full agreement with Hamburg over a loan deal with an option to buy for approximately £3.4-4.3m.

He added that a medical is scheduled for Monday. For Leeds, they still arguably need another left-back and perhaps more centre-back cover, too.

Elsewhere, The Athletic has reported that out of favour striker Joel Piroe wants to leave Leeds but the club’s £16m price tag is putting off potential suitors in England and abroad.

His agent, Theo Robbers, is calling on the Whites to lower their asking price and if Piroe doesn’t leave this window, he would be prepared to run down his contract and leave for free next summer.

Moreover, if they cannot reach an accord this transfer window, Robbers says Leeds “Never need call me again”.

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