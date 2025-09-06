Leeds United are reportedly prepping a move to sign talented Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly in the January window, with Daniel Farke finally hopeful his side can end their long search to sign a new No.10 and TEAMtalk assessing their chances of pulling off a deal.

The Whites brought in 10 new players during the summer as they look to give Farke’s side a fighting chance of surviving back among the Premier League. While they were comprehensively beaten in a 5-0 thrashing at Arsenal, four points from two games at Elland Road gives Leeds United hope they can at least compete.

While they did manage to strengthen their midfield and attack, one area Leeds failed to address in the summer was their long-standing need for more creativity. And despite links to the likes of Emi Buendia, Gus Hamer and Facundo Buonanotte – the Whites almost agreeing a deal with the latter before Chelsea hijacked the deal – Farke and Co ultimately fell short.

Indeed, in their last outing against Newcastle, Leeds lacked the necessary craft and guile to cut open the visitors’ defence. And while they were competitive in midfield and look strong at the back, their uninspiring failure to break the deadlock will not be lost on the Whites manager, who once again turned to American Brenden Aaronson off the bench.

However, an answer could be presented to Farke in the January window after Caught Offside reported Leeds were already showing an interest in signing Manchester City star O’Reilly.

The 20-year-old stands at a striking 6ft 4in and is currently contracted to the Etihad until June 2028.

The subject of attention from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, the report now claims Leeds are ready to push for a move to bring the star, described by The Times as ‘an attacking midfielder with flair’ who is ‘graceful and fluid with the ball at his feet’.

And with the Whites having now gone eight transfer windows and four years since Pablo Hernandez left, they could finally now be gifted the chance at a perfect January deal…

O’Reilly is exactly what Leeds need – move could be the perfect solution

Per the report, Leeds do face competition for O’Reilly with Brighton and Chelsea also credited with an interest.

However, the Whites could prove the perfect option for City, with a loan until the end of the season likely to be sanctioned by Pep Guardiola, who does not want to part ways with another highly-acclaimed youngster he rates highly.

That would instantly rule out Chelsea, while City also know that a move to Leeds would likely guarantee the player, who has five goals and two assists from 23 senior appearances, a quicker pathway into the first team than he would at Brighton.

A win-win for both clubs and the player himself.

Leeds managing director Robbie Evans has, however, distanced the club from potential January recruits.

Speaking earlier this week, Evans stated: “I think whether it’s in the window or it’s free agent market only, or it’s January, it’s all about what does the team actually need?

“What is the opportunity cost, as far as the buy you can’t make later on, or the sale you might have to make out of your current roster?

“I don’t think right now there’s any need so great that it’s worth going to the free agent market to fill it, in part because I doubt the right player is there.

“It’s a great market for injuries. So last year brought Josuha [Guilavogui] on. We had an emergency crisis with injuries. But beyond that, it’s probably wait and see…”

However, while Leeds have only signed Conor Roberts on loan from Burnley over the last two windows, Farke has said his club are always open to potential opportunities if the right player comes on to the market.

O’Reilly could very easily tick that box for Leeds and would be a low-cost signing for 49ers Enterprises, albeit on a temporary arrangement only.

Seven facts about Man City youngster Nico O’Reilly

➡️ O’Reilly was born in Manchester on 21 March 2005 and joined the academy at their Etihad complex when he was just eight years of age.

➡️ The captain of their Under-18s side, Guardiola saw his potential and handed him a pro deal upon his 18th birthday, while at the same time promoting him into their Under-23s side.

➡️ Fabrizio Romano reported over the summer that O’Reilly had agreed a new long-term deal at the Etihad over the summer, and while the club are yet to confirm the arrangement, this will likely be made public soon.

➡️ The versatile star, who can also cover at left-back, was included in a senior match day squad for the first time away at Brighton & Hove Albion on 24 May 2023, though was one of five unused substitutes that day. He eventually made his senior debut at Wembley in the 2024 FA Community Shield against Manchester United on 10 August.

➡️ On 11 January 2025, O’Reilly scored his first goal for Manchester City in an FA Cup third-round clash against League Two side Salford City – an 8-0 win for Guardiola’s side. He then followed up by netting a first career brace in a 3–1 home win over Plymouth in the fifth round, before then assisting both goals in a 2–1 victory at AFC Bournemouth in the quarter-final – a performance that earned him his first Man of the Match award.

➡️ O’Reilly made his first Premier League start for City in a 2–0 home win against Leicester City, playing the full 90 minutes. On 12 April, O’Reilly scored his first Premier League goal, in a 5–2 victory at home against Crystal Palace.

➡️ The player has been capped for England at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-20 and was recently called up by the Under-21s for the first time.