Long-time Leeds United target Shea Charles is reportedly set to have a medical with Fulham ahead of a £30m transfer.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 campaign as Southampton mounted a remarkable end-of-season surge, only to be kicked out of the play-offs after being caught spying on Middlesbrough, among other Championship rivals.

The Northern Ireland international, who can play as a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder, a full-back or a centre-back, has been the subject of a great deal of transfer interest, particularly from Leeds.

Daniel Farke’s side repeatedly had bids in excess of £20m knocked back by Southampton, who were determined to get at least £30m for his services.

Prior to those bids, Charles – who scored six goals and added two assists in 38 games last season – himself did not cut a figure that was particularly itching to leave St Mary’s.

When asked about his future plans, he said in early June, “At the moment I am focused on Southampton and the next campaign. Obviously we’ll see what happens when we go back into camp or pre-season.

“I’m really looking forward to going back to Southampton.”

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TEAMtalk previously reported that Fulham were closing in on a deal for Charles, as Leeds refused to go above the £25m mark for the former Manchester City youngster.

The Whites are on the lookout for a new central midfielder but it seems the 49ers were not prepared to be held to ransom.

That allowed Fulham to steal a march on their Premier League rivals and now, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa looks to have got his man.

Medical booked for Fulham target Shea Charles

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Charles is set for a medical on Monday at Fulham in a deal that could reach £30m.

He is set to sign a five-year contract with the Cottagers in a move that would make him the most expensive Northern Irish footballer ever – with the previous record held by Jamal Lewis when Newcastle United paid Norwich City £15m for his services in 2020.

Fulham will reportedly pay an upfront fee of £26m with a further £4m in performance-related add-ons for the midfielder who has made 76 appearances for the Saints since joining from Man City in 2023.

Charles, who is the brother of Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pierce Charles, played 38 times for Southampton in the 2023-24 promotion season but was loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday the following campaign.

Charles could have played his brother Pierce in the Championship this season after the 21-year-old re-joined Man City this summer, before heading to Queens Park Rangers on loan.

However, this Fulham move has scuppered that. Meanwhile for Leeds, their hunt for a new central midfielder goes on.

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