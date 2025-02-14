Leeds want to sign Manor Solomon permanently and it could have ramifications for Willy Gnonto

Leeds United do plan to open talks with Tottenham over a permanent transfer for Manor Solomon this summer – and the possibility of Willy Gnonto leaving Elland Road this summer cannot be ruled out, according to sources.

A lot of the Whites’ business will be dependent on them securing promotion to the Premier League and several targets are being looked at with a view to that happening.

Leeds currently currently sit top of the Championship table, two points ahead of second-placed side Sheffield United, and considered favourites to lift the title at this stage.

Solomon, 25, has played a key role in the success of Daniel Farke’s side, with the winger making 11 goal contributions (5 goals, 6 assists) in Leeds’ last 11 league games – none of which they’ve lost.

TEAMtalk understands that Leeds are very interested in signing Solomon on a permanent deal and will hold talks with Tottenham in the summer, although his loan deal doesn’t include a buy option.

The Israeli international joined Spurs as a free agent in 2023, after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk, becoming one of Ange Postecoglou’s first signings.

However, he failed to break into the starting XI, hence why he was allowed to join Leeds on loan, where he has stood out a mile and played a major role in their promotion push. Leeds want to keep him for next season, but sources suggest a sale of Gnonto may be required to make it possible.

Leeds could reluctantly sell Gnonto this summer

We understand that there is a possibility Gnonto leaves Leeds this summer, and while the club is geared up for a return to the Premier League, there are reasons why the Italy winger could still depart Elland Road.

He has been left out of starting XIs by Farke recently, who seems to prefer Dan James and Solomon off his wings.

And while Gnonto is not willing to rock the boat and is unlikely to push for a move, sources have told us that the Italy international is not happy at playing second fiddle and could yet move on if a presentable offer arrives at Elland Road.

Gnonto is no stranger to transfer speculation having submitted a formal transfer request to join Everton in the summer of 2023 – a move that ultimately didn’t come to fruition due to the Toffees’ being unable to match Leeds’ price demands.

Everton’s sporting director Kevin Thelwell has kept close tabs on Gnonto since and he remains of interest to the Merseyside club, with another approach being considered for this summer.

It’s also worth noting that Gnonto has signed a new Leeds contract since then, which is valid until 2028, and the player does remain happy with the Yorkshire team and the direction at which the club are heading.

However, sources insist that his failure to command a regular place in the side this season – and having to largely contend himself with a substitute’s role, leaves open the possibility that a big-money offer could yet be considered by all parties.

As mentioned, Everton remain keen on the 21-year-old and have him shortlisted alongside West Brom’s Tom Fellows, as TEAMtalk’s Harry Watkinson has reported, but the Toffees could face competition from LaLiga and Serie A sides for Gnonto.

Farke likes to have four winger targets available to him at all times, so whether the Whites sanction his exit would depend entirely on not just Solomon signing from Tottenham, but the ability to bring in another winger as well.

Leeds round-up: Celtic winger eyed, new No. 10 wanted

Meanwhile, as we exclusively revealed on Thursday, Leeds are one of the sides interested in Celtic winger Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, but he won’t be a cheap addition.

We understand that Celtic will demand a record fee for the 25-year-old. Their current record sale stands at just over £25m, from when they sold Matt O’Riley to Brighton last summer.

Brighton and Brentford have also sent scouts to watch Kuhn this season, so Leeds may have to compete with them for his signature.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs has revealed that Leeds are looking at bringing in an attacking midfielder in the summer and have several targets on their radar.

Sources state that interest in Emi Buendia remains, as well as Leeds looking into the signings of Gustavo Hamer and Eduard Spertsyan.

